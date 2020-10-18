Go Digital with Your Handwritten Notes with This Smart Pen

October 18, 2020 2 min read

A good entrepreneur listens and takes notes. A bad entrepreneur immediately loses those notes. things down is a great way to ensure that nothing falls through the cracks, but when you're constantly shuffling through papers, it's easy for things to get lost.

That's why the SyncPen 2nd Generation Smart Pen with Notebook is such a valuable asset. This ingenious pen allows you to switch between writing traditional notes and electronic editable notes in an instant. The motion-tracking sensor inside the pen turns everything you write into digital text, so you can instantly convert handwritten notes, doodles, and sketches into editable digital files that won't disappear. The pen comes with a 10" LCD writing pad, allowing you to take notes in different colors, directly send your notes as an email, collaborate with teams to share notes, and much more. You can even record audio logs alongside your text.

The SyncPen's notepad enables paperless writing and can be used in offline mode. Once you've jotted down your notes, you can store them instantly in the onboard app, allowing you to sort notes by word or date for easy access later. Plus, you can convert any note into a variety of formats, from .doc to PDF or JPG.

Specificity is key for entrepreneurs, and with the SyncPen, you can write down notes, schedules, plans, and more in a way that both makes sense to you and is easily accessible later. SyncPen even identifies 66 languages and allows you to import handwriting as text if you have trouble writing legibly.

SyncPen was successfully funded on Kickstarter because it makes note-taking so extremely simple. Normally $199, you can get a SyncPen 2nd Generation Smart Pen with Notebook and LCD Writing Pad for 24 percent off now at just $149.99. Get it in black or grey.