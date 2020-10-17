Brain

Improve Your Cognitive Health with This Brain-Training App

CogniFit helps you stimulate your cognitive health.
Image credit: Startup Stock Photos

Your brain can be a great indicator of your overall health. These days, with so many of us confined to self-isolation and offices going fully remote, there's no shame in feeling a little brain drain. But don't let the doldrums get you down and harm your health.

CogniFit Premium Brain Training is designed to detect risk factors for alterations in cognitive functioning using neuropsychological assessments. Whether you've been feeling a bit slower lately or you just aren't as motivated as you used to be, CogniFit can help you identify why. Millions of users already use CogniFit to identify possible cognitive alterations and deficiencies so they can create a personalized brain training regimen for their needs.

Through validated tasks to evaluate 23 cognitive skills, CogniFit helps measure, train, and properly monitor mental fitness and its relation to neurological pathologies. The intuitive app lets you personalize your training by choosing your preferred programs and the age group you're in, so it can provide better insights. CogniFit's exercises and brain games help stimulate cognitive functions and improve brain plasticity while providing real-time monitoring on the evolution of your skills and compares the results to age group norms.

With CogniFit, you'll have a clue into your mental health at all times. That's why it's earned 4.4 stars on both the App Store and Google Play Store. A one-year subscription to CogniFit Premium Brain Training is normally $119, but you can save 58 percent when you sign up for just $49.99 today.

