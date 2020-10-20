Score Big Savings on Design Assets, Photoshop Assets, and More for Your Marketing Needs

October 20, 2020 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every company needs assets. From sales pitch decks to materials, it's important to have the graphics you need to show your products and services in the right light. But that doesn't always come cheap.

Fortunately, we've rounded up some of the best deals on design assets on the web that you can get right here. Check them out:

1. 1,030+ Premium Photoshop Actions Bundle: Lifetime Subscription - $8.99 (Orig. $29)

Photoshop has near-infinite possibilities. But these simple actions act as awesome shortcuts to transform ordinary photos into masterpieces. The 1,030 actions are 100 percent non-destructive, come with fully editable layers, and are free for commercial use.

2. 1000+ Awesome Photoshop Brushes Bundle: Lifetime Subscription - $18.99 (Orig. $39)

True Photoshop pros know there's so much more than meets the eye in the world's leading photo editor. With this set of more than 1,000 brushes, you can customize all of your images even further.

3. 10,000+ Professional Light Leaks Photo Overlay Package: Lifetime Subscription - $24.99 (Orig. $49)

Add some extra flair to any digital or print work with these 10,000 photo overlays. Turn your standard smartphone photography into something truly special with this library.

4. 650+ Professional Font Bundle: Lifetime Subscription - $29 (Orig. $49)

Tired of the standard-issue Microsoft fonts? Broaden your horizons with this extensive collection of over 650 typefaces. They're all incredibly flexible so you can mix and match characters and find them in OTF, TTF, and WOFF file formats. Whether you're working on a personal project, flyers for an event, or something else, these fonts will add some flash.

5. 5,000+ Professional Photo Overlays: Lifetime Subscription $38.99 (Orig. $39)

Turn ordinary images into extraordinary ones with more than 5,000 professional-grade overlays. Each overlay is fully customizable and realistic so you can turn standard photos into exactly what you need.

6. 7700+ High-Resolution Backgrounds Bundle: Lifetime Subscription - $39 (Orig. $69)

Whether you're working on a pitch deck, print design, or website, these high-resolution backgrounds will make your work stand out. The massive library has a balance of everything from colorful gradients to beautiful backgrounds to artistic textures. All 7,700 backgrounds are high-resolution and ready to print in 300DPI.

7. 7000+ Professional Lightroom Presets: Lifetime Subscription - $39 (Orig. $69)

Like Photoshop, Lightroom has a ton of options and customizability available. It can be overwhelming. That's why this massive set of 7,000 Lightroom presets will help you find exactly what you're looking for in just a couple of clicks.

8. 10,000+ Cinematic Photo Overlays Bundle: Lifetime Subscription - $49 (Orig. $99)

Speed up your workflow with more than 10,000 cinematic photo overlays. They come with an extended commercial license so you can use them over and over again for your projects and your clients' projects. They're all high-resolution and ready to print at 300DPI.

9. The Professional 70,000+ Graphic Asset Bundle: Lifetime Subscription - $99 (Orig. $199)

Get 70,000 royalty-free Lightroom presets, photo overlays, Photoshop actions, backgrounds, and fonts in one massive package. The huge library is easily searchable and there are no download or traffic limits.