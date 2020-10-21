Learn How to Grow Your Site Traffic With SEO for Just $15

October 21, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As small businesses in the U.S. face challenging times, now is the time to optimize your strategy. Yes, it may cost money, but reaching new customers helps ensure you're getting the business you need to survive. Rather than investing heavily in paid sources, consider leaning into Search Engine Optimization ( ).

SEO uses search engine algorithms to rank your webpages higher on search engine results pages (SERPs). Don't know what that means? You'll learn in the Complete SEO Training 2020 + The Ultimate SEO Course.

This 10-hour course teaches you everything you need to know about SEO to make your business stand out online. Abdul Wali teaches the course. He's a professional blogger, web developer, and SEO marketer who makes his living from his living room, utilizing SEO and other concepts.

Here, you'll cover everything from keyword research to link building to technical SEO and website speed optimization. You'll learn how to do a complete SEO audit for a new or existing website to help drive it to the first page of Google. You'll understand how to find your niche on the web and identify low-difficulty and low-competition keywords to rank for in search results. From there, you'll be able to bring in organic traffic and decrease your website visitor's bounce rate and improve the time spent on your site.

User Carlos Montoya says, "Very complete SEO course, the best I've done yet. All the material is very well explained and with excellent examples to back up the information. I would highly recommend it to anyone interested in advancing their SEO learning."

Give your business a boost without breaking the bank. The Complete SEO Training 2020 + The Ultimate SEO Course is on sale now for just $14.99.