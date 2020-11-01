Ready for Anything

Want to Get More Productivity Out of Your People? Try Yelling at Them.

A study finds that anger sometimes works.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Want to Get More Productivity Out of Your People? Try Yelling at Them.
Image credit: Thomas Barwick | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
President of The Marks Group
home menu_book
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you want to really motivate your employees you should be encouraging, positive, upbeat and appreciative.  If that doesn't work, then maybe you should yell at them.

I'm not kidding. It seems that yelling at people can generate, at times, better results. At least that's the finding of a study conducted of basketball coaches last year by the University of California, Berkeley Professor Emeritus Barry Staw and his team of researchers and published in the Journal of Applied Psychology.

The team found that, when it comes to halftime speeches in the locker room, the more negative the better. In fact, the more negative, the more a team outscored its opposition. “That was even true if the team was already ahead at halftime,” Staw says. “Rather than saying, ‘You’re doing great, keep it up,’ it’s better to say, ‘I don’t care if you’re up by 10 points, you can play better than this.’”

Related: Is 2020 The Worst Year Ever?

More than 50 high school and college basketball coaches participated in the study (some reluctantly) over the course of 304 games and allowed the researchers to record their halftime locker room speeches. Their performance was graded based on their emotions — from "pleased" to "disgusted." Sure, it's a little subjective. But you can't argue with the findings.

Those findings clearly showed a "strong and clear relationship" between a negative halftime speech and higher scores in the second half. But there was a limit. In cases of extremely negative speeches, performances actually dropped. So there is a line.

The researchers of this study were from the Haas business school at Berkeley and their findings have relevance for any manager in any sized company. Those conclusions: in some cases, and without going too far, being negative — even yelling — can be an effective motivational tool.

So should you start yelling at your people to get better performance? Perhaps. But for sure, you don't want to do it too often or you'll likely minimize its impact. You don't want to be offensive, inappropriate, rude or insulting. You don't want to go so far as to make people really upset. But if used at the right time, and with the right balance of anger and emotion, showing your frustration and giving a dressing down once in a while can be an effective way to improve a work team's results.

Related: Jerry Falwell Jr. Says He Knows What Being Unfaithful Is Like. So Do I.

“Our results do not give leaders a license to be a jerk,” Staw says, “but when you have a very important project or a merger that needs to get done over the weekend, negative emotions can be a very useful arrow to have in your quiver to drive greater performance.”

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Survives and Thrives

What Business Can Learn from Supermarkets' Pandemic Playbooks

Entrepreneurs

5 essential aspects for a winning venture

Entrepreneurs

Why Small Businesses Are The Pawns of This Election Cycle