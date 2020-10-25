Workout

Treat Sore Muscles Anywhere with This Portable Massager

Reduce muscle pain, improve function, and more.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Remote life comes with all kinds of stressors and bumps. Whether you're uncomfortable in your office chair all day or you've picked up a workout regimen now that you don't have to commute, it's entirely likely your muscles aren't feeling 100 percent all the time. While that's part of aging, you can give yourself some relief with the Alyne Therapy Massager.

This patent-pending, professional-grade massager utilizes concentrated and rapid movements to treat muscle and deep-tissue pain right at the source. As it relaxes muscle tissue, it helps to drain lactic acid build-up that causes soreness, decrease nerve compression, and increase your range of motion. With three impact modes, three tilt angles, and three quick snap attachments, you can cater to all of your body's muscle needs, whether you're sore after a workout, stiff after sitting all day, or have chronic joint pain.

With the Alyne Therapy Massager, you can also improve blood and lymph circulation and enhance the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to muscle cells. This will give you an extra burst of energy and can even help heal scar tissue or muscle tears. With reduced pain throughout your body, you'll be able to do more with less wear and tear.

Designed to be fully portable, the Alyne Therapy Massager can easily travel with you from home to the office to the gym to meet all of your muscle needs anywhere. So don't just go around in pain. Normally $299, you can save 20 percent off the Alyne Therapy Massager when you get it for $239 today.

