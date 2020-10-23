Solopreneur

10 Tools to Help Your Business Grow as a Solopreneur

Technology is here to build your business even if it means running it by yourself.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Tools to Help Your Business Grow as a Solopreneur
Image credit: Oleg Magni

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
4 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Technology is an entrepreneur's best friend. When you're trying to grow your business, you can't do it all on your own. Today, there are many tools and apps designed to help you focus and hone specific aspects of your business. We've rounded up some of the best deals on the web on business-minded tools, no matter what you do. Check them out.

1. SPYsession Visitor Analytics - $29.99 (Orig. $99)

Learning user behavior is essential for any digital entrepreneur. With SPYsession, you can look over your visitors' shoulders as they journey through your website, gaining a better understanding of how they use your site. It's simple, fast, and completely legal.

2. PhraseExpander Pro for Windows - $119.99 (Orig. $149) 

If you have never used a text expander, imagine those handy Gmail smart suggestions but on another level. PhraseExpander can help entrepreneurs from having to copy-paste or typing the same phrase over and over. Save time with storing commonly used pitches, the information saved for form fillers, and more. 

3. Covve Card Scanner Unlimited Scans: Lifetime Subscription - $25.99 (Orig. $69)

Business cards are a great way to network, but they take up a lot of space. Covve Card Scanner acts as a digital Rolodex, immediately scanning business cards and storing them in your phone. It can even translate 30 languages.

4. MyBusiness by ZapApps: Lifetime Subscription - $29.99 (Orig. $1,740) 

Google is a huge asset to businesses, but only if you know how to use it. With MyBusiness, you can promote your business in accordance with Google. Whether you're trying to reach your local community or people around the world, MyBusiness can leverage Google for you.

5. Taskolly Project Manager: Lifetime Subscription - $39 (Orig. $395) 

Too much on your team's plate? Break it down into bite-sized pieces with Taskolly. Taskolly helps you manage everything on your to-do list, whether it's a major project or just something that has to get done by the end of the day. Your whole team can have access, too, so you can see where everything stands at all times.

6. Invoice Crowd: Estimation and Accounting System - $48.99 (Orig. $1,440)

Invoicing is one of the greatest challenges for businesses. With Invoice Crowd, you get a tool that makes invoicing easier through streamlined and automated invoice creation, follow-up emails, and more. It'll even help you estimate costs for your business.

7. Truemail.io Bulk Email Verifier: Lifetime Subscription - $49 (Orig. $1,049) 

You spend so much time and resources gathering email addresses for your list, it's a massive pain when you discover that some of those emails are old, duplicates, or inactive. Truemail goes to work on your email list, cleaning up syntax, deleting duplicates, and getting rid of unverified or inactive email addresses. It's the perfect tool to keep your list up to snuff.

8. HelloWoofy™ Social Media Management: 1-Yr Subscription - $49 (Orig. $588)

Harness the power of AI to manage your social media. HelloWoofy automates content creation across multiple social media platforms, creates optimum hashtags, handles scheduling, and much more. It won second place on billionaire investor Tim Draper's business competition TV show Meet the Drapers.

9. TabFu Facebook Shopping Integration - $79 (Orig. $2,940) 

If you market on Facebook, you could be doing it better. TabFu lets you create opt-in forms and purchase forms or drive users to complete any action without ever actually navigating out of Facebook. You can list your entire store and let people shop it right on Facebook!

10. Foreceipt Receipt Tracker App - $29.99 (Orig. $239) 

Foreceipt makes it easier for entrepreneurs to track all of their expenses nice and tidy. Simply scan your receipts with your smartphone camera. You can even have it generate formatted Excel expense reports. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Solopreneur

Free On-Demand Video: 5 Tips for Building a Side Business

Solopreneur

Three Acclaimed Performers Share the Pivots They're Making to Succeed

Solopreneur

How Fear and Heartache Gave Trevor Turnbull the Resilience to Build a Successful Mentoring Community for 'SOLOpreneurs'