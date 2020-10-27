stock market

This $22 Bundle Can Teach You How to Analyze the Stock Market

Learn technical analysis for stocks, cryptocurrency, and more.
Image credit: Chris Liverani

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are many ways to turn your hard-earned money into more money, but one of the most proven is the stock market. But the stock market is also volatile and can be extremely risky for first-time investors. It can be extremely risky for seasoned investors, too, which is why it's worth learning as much as you can about investing before you get involved.

In The Stock Trading & Investment Bundle, you'll get a five-course, nine-hour introduction to the stock market, cryptocurrency, and learn how to trade with more information and analysis at your disposal.

The bundle is led by Jason Gandy, founder of Quantum Leap Commerce LLC. Gandy is an entrepreneur and investor who has built several online businesses over the past decade.

Here, you'll get an introduction to stock trading, learning how to set up your trading account, analyze stocks with candlestick charts, and use technical analysis strategies. You'll also discover how to understand technical indicators for trading in the stock market. You'll become familiar with more than 20 technical indicators that have been proven to work for predicting stock price action, direction, and trends so you can make more informed investments at the start of each day.

From there, you'll transition to cryptocurrency trading, discovering basic technical analysis strategies that can be used to earn more in the crypto market. You'll also learn how to analyze cryptocurrency charts and use various technical indicators to predict action.

Whether you plan to be a long-term investor or want to get into day trading, The Stock Trading & Investment Bundle will prepare you to do so wisely. Get it now for just $21.99.

