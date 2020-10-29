8 Books to Help You Find Financial Bliss

October 29, 2020 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are many reasons to worry in today’s world. Work, family, politics, and health concerns are ever-present, but top of mind for many people is . And that's because managing your finances can be stressful. You need secure finances in order to support yourself and your family. Entrepreneurs who take financial risks to get their startups going have to be especially careful.

The good news is, there are many resources that can help you get your finances on track. These eight reads can help you get started on your journey toward financial bliss.

1. The Tao of Trading by Simon Ree

Simon Ree has spent 40,000 hours and the better part of the last 20 years cracking the code of trading. In his 25 years as a broker and investor, Simon witnessed firsthand the many hurdles individual investors must overcome to succeed.

Simon wrote The Tao of Trading to teach others his tried-and-true ways to create wealth in the markets. Market trading is a way entrepreneurs can develop their own business, but it’s a challenging sector that benefits greatly from an experienced guide such as Ree.

2. Keep It Simple, Make It Big by Michael Lynch

These days, it seems like just about everyone is vying for your money. Michael Lynch, who has decades of experience managing money, says that simplifying your finances and reclaiming what’s yours is easier than you think.

Entrepreneurs need to put themselves first as they build their businesses so they can make their dreams a reality. In Keep It Simple, Make It Big, Lynch helps you cut through the clutter and put you back in charge of your financial life.

3. Stress-Free Money by Chad Willardson

Chad Willardson is passionate about helping clients develop clear financial goals so they no longer need to stress about money. Getting swayed by sales pitches is easy; making the right decisions for your financial future is hard.

In Stress-Free Money, Chad lays out the seven obstacles getting in the way of financial freedom. Recognizing common financial obstacles and developing plans to overcome them is the bread and butter of Chad’s latest book.

4. Pass It On by Lori & Roger Gervais

When you’re thinking about passing down wealth to your kids and grandkids, you need to share wisdom as well as money. You’ve spent years building and protecting your wealth. Without a sound financial education, your children could squander it. Pass It On will prepare kids to responsibly inherit wealth and give parents peace of mind.

Many entrepreneurs hope that their kids will be able to pick up their business when they eventually retire. Whether it's a whole company or a simple savings account, teaching your children proper money management will give them a head start when that day comes.

5. This Sh*t Works by Kent Clothier

Kent Clothier is one of America’s foremost real estate experts. Since growing a $1.8 billion dollar company in his 20s, he has helped more than 60,000 people get involved in real estate investing. But Kent isn’t one of those gurus who sits on the sidelines. His company, Memphis Invest, has flipped 5,000-plus properties and manages another 5,000.

This Sh*t Works is a complete step-by-step guide to the three most effective ways to generate wealth with real estate: reverse wholesaling, income-producing properties and private lending. Real estate is a great opportunity for hungry entrepreneurs to develop passive income streams or set up shop for their own business ventures.

6. Down Home Money by Myra Oliver

At the age of 22, Myra Oliver decided she wasn’t going to let debt and consumerism dictate her life. She reinvented herself, creating a plan to get herself out of debt and in control of both her life and her finances. By age 33, she had eliminated her debt and built a rental portfolio that allowed her to quit her job and find financial freedom.

Myra’s main message in Down Home Money is that how you use your money is more important than how much of it you have. This mindset can help hopeful entrepreneurs get their projects off the ground, even if they’re strapped for cash.

7. You’re Making Other People Rich by Ryan Sterling

Stop for a minute and think about what it is you want to get out of life. Once you come up with an answer, ask yourself whether each purchase is driving you closer to your goals or pulling you away from them.

As a wealth coach, Ryan Sterling highlights the importance of deliberate spending in You’re Making Other People Rich. Limiting purchases that aren’t doing you any favors will help you maximize your money.

As an entrepreneur, every purchase you make is critical. Do you really need that giant new office space, or will it force you to pull resources from product development? Take your goals into consideration with every purchase, and your business will be that much closer to success.

8. ENRICH by Todd Miller

Too many people get burnt out from their jobs, feeling run down or even depressed after work each day. However, leaving financial stability is a tough sell, making it difficult to let go and pursue something else. Todd Miller’s six-step ENRICH method is built to help the average worker get over that hill.

Todd retired in his early 50s by being able to get his finances in check with this approach. His tips are also sensible advice for entrepreneurs looking to scrape together startup funds. In many cases, they can set themselves up for success before ever leaving their current role.

So go ahead: Get reading. Everyone can benefit from the financial teachings of these money masters. In due time, you can enjoy financial bliss yourself.