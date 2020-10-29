Graphic Design

Next to Adobe CC, This Is the Most Important Tool for Graphic Designers and Video Editors

TouchBox acts as an extension of your hands.
Image credit: TourBox

Design is difficult. That's why so many businesses pay designers to do everything from creating websites and app mockups to designing pitch decks and digital ads. But on a designer's end, performing so many different tasks over and over again becomes repetitive, tedious, and exhausting — all of which block inspiration.

TourBox was designed to help designers handle the tedium with ease. This powerful controller works as an extension of your hand, freeing you from endless repetitive tasks and helping you think and create in an intuitive way. With TourBox, you can effortlessly navigate editing software like Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, and Capture One, whether you're drawing, editing images, creating video, or editing audio. It's also compatible with Clip Studio Paint, Comic Studio, SAI, Final Cut Pro, Premiere, After Effects, DaVinci, Audition, C4D, and more.

The versatile knob lets you control the size, flow, transparency, and hardness of the brush you're using while the controls are precisely calibrated for ideal speed, accuracy, and acceleration. It's designed for use alongside a tablet or a mouse and the ergonomic hands-on layout gives you quick access to commonly used controls so you can fly through design projects with ease. It's so intuitive and powerful, it's earned top reviews from Digital Trends and Gadget Flow, and has 4.2-stars on Amazon.

Simplify the creative process with TourBox, the ultimate controller for creators. Normally $169, you can get it now for 11 percent off at $149.99.

