This Comprehensive Analysis Bundles Helps Fuel Data-Driven Decision Making

November 1, 2020

Data is essential to the life of any entrepreneur, but there's a huge difference between being able to read a table and knowing how to harness thousands of data points into actionable insights. Analyzing data is crucial for any entrepreneur, and may make the difference between your business thriving and failing. Fortunately, you can learn the technical skills you need in The 2021 Advanced Data Analyst Bundle.

This five-course bundle comprises almost 30 hours of training in three core programs: Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft Excel, and Python. Starting with Python, you'll get up to speed with this programming language that is one of the most popular for and business intelligence. You'll get a beginner-friendly introduction, practicing with mini-projects to help you understand how Python can be used to analyze data.

From there, you'll delve into Power BI. With this tool, you can perform complex data analysis in just a few clicks. The course introduces you to Power Query, showing you how to organize and clean data before moving it into models, DAX, charts, graphs, and more. Power BI is all about driving actionable insights, and you'll learn how to do just that in this course.

Finally, the bundle turns to Excel. You'll take a deep dive into PivotTables, understanding how to sort, slice, calculate fields, create pivot charts, perform conditional formatting, and much more. You'll learn how to analyze data at scale using Excel's Power Query, Power Pivot, and DAX functions and delve into high-level consolidation, formatting, analysis, and financial reporting.

By the end of this bundle, you'll have the data analysis education you need to help your business thrive.