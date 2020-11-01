Data Analysis

This Comprehensive Analysis Bundles Helps Fuel Data-Driven Decision Making

Learn Microsoft Power BI, Excel, and Python.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Comprehensive Analysis Bundles Helps Fuel Data-Driven Decision Making
Image credit: Matthew Henry

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Data is essential to the life of any entrepreneur, but there's a huge difference between being able to read a table and knowing how to harness thousands of data points into actionable insights. Analyzing data is crucial for any entrepreneur, and may make the difference between your business thriving and failing. Fortunately, you can learn the technical skills you need in The 2021 Advanced Data Analyst Bundle.

This five-course bundle comprises almost 30 hours of training in three core programs: Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft Excel, and Python. Starting with Python, you'll get up to speed with this programming language that is one of the most popular for data analysis and business intelligence. You'll get a beginner-friendly introduction, practicing with mini-projects to help you understand how Python can be used to analyze data.

From there, you'll delve into Power BI. With this tool, you can perform complex data analysis in just a few clicks. The course introduces you to Power Query, showing you how to organize and clean data before moving it into models, DAX, charts, graphs, and more. Power BI is all about driving actionable insights, and you'll learn how to do just that in this course.

Finally, the bundle turns to Excel. You'll take a deep dive into PivotTables, understanding how to sort, slice, calculate fields, create pivot charts, perform conditional formatting, and much more. You'll learn how to analyze data at scale using Excel's Power Query, Power Pivot, and DAX functions and delve into high-level consolidation, formatting, analysis, and financial reporting.

By the end of this bundle, you'll have the data analysis education you need to help your business thrive. Right now, The 2021 Advanced Data Analyst Bundle is just $29.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Data Analysis

Work More Efficiently with Data When You Master Power Query

Data Analysis

Make Data-Driven Decisions for Your Business with This Tableau Training Bundle

Data Analysis

This 30-Hour Bootcamp Can Give You a Primer in Data Analytics