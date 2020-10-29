News and Trends

Sony Launches a New PlayStation App

Chat with friends, gets the latest new, and use it to remotely download games to your PS4 or PS5.
Image credit: Sony via PCMag

This story originally appeared on PCMag

Sony has been carrying out some house cleaning ahead of the launch of the PlayStation 5 next month. The PlayStation Store has been revamped, and access to games pre-PS4 limited. We've also been introduced to the redesigned user interface used on the PS5, and now we've got a brand new PlayStation mobile app to play with.

As the PlayStation.Blog explains, Sony redesigned the PlayStation App with a focus on the PS4 and PS5. It will be available globally on iOS 12.2 or later and Android 6.0 or later mobile devices and is promising to offer a much smoother experience than what has come before. To use it, you'll need your PlayStation Network login details.

When redesigning the app, Sony placed the focus on the games you are currently playing, but also on what your friends are doing and allowing easy interaction with them. PS Messages is no longer available as an app because Sony integrated the messaging system into the new PS App instead. It means all communication happens in one place and you can now voice chat with up to 15 friends from the app.

Alongside a better experience with friends, Sony integrated the native PlayStation Store experience. It's therefore possible to download games remotely to either your PS4 or PS5, and that includes DLC packs for games already installed. For the PS5 specifically, it will be possible to launch games remotely and manage the console's storage from the app.

Finally, there's an Explore tab available which will contain all the latest official news from developers as well as all the content from the PlayStation.Blog.

 

