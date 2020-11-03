Press Coverage

Create Professional Press Kits in Minutes with This Program

Building your business’s brand is difficult. It takes growing your presence on social media, acquiring new leads through a variety of marketing channels, and increasing awareness of your brand’s mission and accomplishments. When it comes to that last part, getting press coverage is a huge asset. But who has the time or the know-how to put together a press kit? In the past, you’d have to hire an expensive public relations firm, but today, you can just enlist PressKitHero.

PressKitHero is a streamlined, user-friendly tool that lets you build, host, and edit press kits in one central hub. The built-in settings have everything a reporter needs to write an awesome story on your company without having to set aside time to give an interview or educate an outlet on your product. It’s likely publishers will be far more interested in writing about your company since they’ll barely have to lift a finger.

With customizable tools, you can easily amend each press kit based on the outlet you’re sending it to. You can adjust which sections of the media kit appear in a sidebar, add a custom logo, change fonts or colors, and design each individual section efficiently and effectively for maximum ease-of-use.

PressKitHero supports sections for images, awards, contact info, logos, press releases, your team, and much more. You can include testimonials from happy customers; links to your social media profiles, website, or App Store page; attachments like PDF files, zip folders, video embeds; and much, much more. It’s everything you need to get the press you want.

PressKitHero is like having an on-demand PR person on-staff that covers more ground than any human ever could. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to PressKitHero for just $49.99 now.

