Apple

'One more thing': We will have another Apple event in 2020

This will be the third big event of the year for the company with the bitten apple. What launch will we have?
&#39;One more thing&#39;: We will have another Apple event in 2020
Image credit: Apple

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Apple will hold another great event, the third in 2020. So far we do not know what it will be about, since the new Smartphone model, the iPhone 12 , has already been launched. However, it is speculated that on this occasion it will talk about Mac computers .

The ad is accompanied by the legend that says "one more thing", but does not give any details about it, as is its custom.

Luckily, it does announce the day and time, November 10 at 12 noon (CDMX time).

What will be the new of Apple?

According to specialized portals, and some rumors, it is believed that the first Mac with its own processor, the Apple Silicon , will be presented. In June , the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon processors had already been announced and that the first would go on sale at the end of the year. This chip will give greater control over the features and performance of laptops and desktops.

Apple fans have plenty of options this year, from hardware and device updates to software features. Last month it was the four new iPhone 12 models , a "budget" iPhone SE, a MacBook, three iPads, and two Apple Watches .

