Score an Incredible Deal on Bizplan, the Top Business Planning Software

November 7, 2020 2 min read

Entrepreneurs tend to have great business ideas. But having an idea is one thing; getting it off the ground and powering it to success is another thing entirely. Becoming a great entrepreneur comes with experience, but if you don't have any experience when it comes to launching your new venture, what do you do? One great step you can take is to invest in Bizplan Premium.

Bizplan is a step-by-step business builder that helps you break down major projects and steps of the business-launching process into bite-sized pieces. It's a top-hunted product on Product Hunt, where it has more than 2,000 upvotes and is on a list of the top 10 most-purchased products in AppSumo history.

Bizplan provides drag-and-drop templates to help you formulate a business plan, and gives you self-paced progress tracking so you can start checking things off your plan in any order you want. Once you have a plan, you can share it online and collaborate with potential investors and stakeholders. With threaded comments in every section of the plan, everyone can contribute to the plan and help you synergize a perfect launch strategy.

Once you get going, Bizplan helps you keep tabs on your finances in a single dashboard. You can import financial data directly from popular tools like Xero and QuickBooks, and use Bizplan to perform team salary forecasts and access easy-to-use financial templates for any of your needs. Bizplan even offers access to the world's largest business funding network, Fundable, to help you raise money when you need it (for additional fees).

Killer Startups writes, "Bizplan is modern business planning software for startups that makes it easy to create, collaborate on, and share your business plan with investors and potential customers."

Join an engaged community of entrepreneurs, and get the help you need to launch your business. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Bizplan Premium for just $39.99.