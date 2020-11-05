Here's When You Can Expect More Data From Each State in the Next Few Hours

November 5, 2020 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Former Vice President Joe Biden's home state of Pennsylvania could decide the 2020 election later Thursday, with the Democratic nominee chipping away at President 's lead as ballots were counted overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

There are still other states in play, but if Biden secures the Keystone State's 20 electoral votes, he will clear the required 270 electoral votes needed to win.

By Insider's count with our partners at Decision Desk HQ, a Biden win in Pennsylvania would put him at 273 electoral votes, meaning he could lose Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and North Carolina but still come out on top.

Here's what we can expect through the rest of the day on Thursday.

Related: 2020 Battleground States Poll Tracker: See Latest Results