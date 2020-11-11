Trends

Remove Your Background During Zoom Calls or Streaming on Twitch with This App

Save almost 60 percent on XSplit VCam now.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The digital age has become even more digital over the past year, especially for anyone who is used to working in an office. While working from home has its perks, there are a number of disadvantages as well, including the need to handle meetings and presentations entirely remotely. Most videoconferencing platforms allow you to change the background and share your screen, but that only scratches the surface of what some people need. If standard Zoom settings aren't quite enough for you, it's time to upgrade to XSplit VCam.

XSplit VCam works with any webcam and with virtually any video conferencing or streaming service. With XSplit VCam, you get cutting-edge background replacement, removal, and blurring without the need for expensive green screens or complicated lighting setups. Just open an app, make XSplit VCam your camera source, and manage your background exactly how you'd like.

Whether you're doing a podcast, a vlog, a live stream, or you just need to get something extra out of a meeting, XSplit VCam lets you do more with your webcam. You can give your webcam a DSLR or Portrait Mode style with the adjustable blur slider, replace your background with images, videos, webpages, and much, much more. XSplit VCam gives you a high-quality video presentation tool for remote work, virtual interviews, consultation services, customer support, and is a great asset for anyone who posts to social channels. There's so much you can do with XSplit VCam, there's a very good chance you're thinking of another valuable use for it right now that we haven't covered.

Get the most out of your webcam while you're working remotely. Normally, a lifetime subscription to XSplit VCam is $49, but you can save 59 percent off when you get one today for just $19.99. It's available for Windows.

