Looking to Invest on the Side? Learn Quantitative Trading Skills in This 7-Course Bundle.

It's on sale now for less than $50.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Trading on the stock market is nothing new, but technology has changed the way that organizations and professionals do it. That often puts individual, amateur investors at a disadvantage. But some developments are available to everyone, as long as you're willing to invest the time to learn today's leading investing trends and tech. Even if most of what you know about quants you learned from Billions, getting up to speed on quantitative trading has never been easier thanks to the Quantitative Trading for Beginners Bundle.

This seven-course bundle is taught by QuantInsti®, a pioneer institute developing educational and technological courses and tools for aspiring quants, traders, and developers. The course creators at QuantInsti are market practitioners with a combined experience of more than 40 years in financial markets, and their courses are designed to help you take advantage of the newest developments in financial tech.

Across this online training, you'll delve into algorithmic trading, understanding how to program computers to make investment decisions for you. You'll learn how to use programming languages like Python and machine learning to analyze markets and create automated trading strategies. There's even a course dedicated to preparing for a quant interview if you find that you like quantitative trading so much you want to pursue it as a career.

Whether you're trading in US or foreign markets, all of the techniques you learn will be instantly applicable to help you maximize your return on investment.

Learn today's financial tech skills that will help you earn a killing in the stock market. Normally more than $500, QuantInsti®'s Quantitative Trading for Beginners Bundle is on sale now for just $49.99.

