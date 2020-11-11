Walmart will not participate in the Good End, but will compete with discounts in the Irresistible End

November 11, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

For the second time, Walmart decided not to participate in the Good End , the initiative of offers from stores throughout the country and that in 2020 will last two weeks to reactivate the national economy. However, the retail giant in Mexico will also have promotions through the Fin Irresistible program that will include the chain's virtual and physical stores.

Walmart does not participate in the Good End because since 2019, the brand cut off its relationship with associations and business organizations in the self-service sector. It should be remembered that due to this, if you buy at Walmart, you will not be able to participate in the SAT tax draw with which you could win your free purchases.

Image: Depositphotos.com

What are Walmart's offers on the Irresistible End?

The Irresistible End 2020 will have discounts from November 5 to 16, starting with online offers with the option of home delivery or pickup in store. But since November 9, it can already be found in the brand's physical stores and price clubs in the country.

Which stores participate?

Walmex has more than 2,580 physical stores in the country. The brands of the chain that will participate in the Irresistible End are:

Walmart. Manages with payment facilities with participating credit cards promotions on screens, household items, consoles, video games, smartphones, toys, cars, motorcycles and clothing.

Manages with payment facilities with participating credit cards promotions on screens, household items, consoles, video games, smartphones, toys, cars, motorcycles and clothing. Bodega Aurrera. Offers with payment facilities with participating credit cards in technology, appliances, sports, entertainment, pantry, and personal care and cleaning items.

Offers with payment facilities with participating credit cards in technology, appliances, sports, entertainment, pantry, and personal care and cleaning items. Sam's Club. The same offer from Walmart, but with 18 months without interest and bonus months on cards from participating banks.

The same offer from Walmart, but with 18 months without interest and bonus months on cards from participating banks. Superama (Soon Walmart Express). Exclusive promotions for online purchases, with the possibility of buying with home delivery or pickup service, and three months without interest with participating credit cards.

Image: Depositphotos.com

Some 18-month interest-free offers are:

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB: From 15,799 to 14,799 pesos.

64GB iPhone XR: From 15,449 to 14,499 pesos.

Mabe 15 refrigerator: From 12,999 to 7,986 pesos.

Nintendo Switch Lite: From 6,999 to 4,996 pesos.

Samsung screen TV 32 'HD LED Smart TV: From 4,999 to 3,996 pesos.

Spring Air Zen Individual Mattress: From 3,290 to 1,996 pesos.

Jade Cook cookware with 11 pieces: From 6,599 to 4,496 prices.

You can find more Walmart deals on the chain's official website .