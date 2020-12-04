Future of Entrepreneurship

3 Ways to Turn Your Brand into a Movement

Little Spoon's Lisa Barnett has a strategy to turn customers into fans. It starts by reframing what your company stands for.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Ways to Turn Your Brand into a Movement
Image credit: Courtesy of Lisa Barnett
Lisa Barnett, cofounder and president of Little Spoon

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Magazine Contributor
Editor-in-Chief
3 min read

This story appears in the December 2020 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Lisa Barnett sees a crowded future: more brands, more noise. “It’s going to be expensive for you to get customers, so how do you get people to care?” she says. She is cofounder and president of Little Spoon, a DTC startup that makes meals for kids and babies, and that word care is big to her. For a brand to stand out, Barnett says, it needs to inspire passion — and that means it should treat itself like a movement. “It’s rooted in a mission, and in solving and changing a reality you’re not happy with,” she says. Here’s how to make consumers feel that there’s something at stake:

Related: 5 Tips for Entrepreneurs Looking to Create a Movement

1. Identify an enemy.

Every movement has one. Brands should, too — whether it’s a competitor, an industry, or a paradigm. When Little Spoon launched, for example, it did so with the tagline “No more old baby food.” “You don’t want people to have to guess what you stand for,” Barnett says, “so an enemy is a great way to help people visualize this problem.” By tackling someone’s enemy, you’re their champion.

2Release a manifesto.

Promote your ideas as much as your products. You can do it with an essay on your own site or an op-ed somewhere else. Lululemon is a classic example. It launched with a manifesto that included phrases such as “Friends are more important than money,” then printed them on tote bags. “It was a way for people to start to indoctrinate into the philosophy of that brand,” Barnett says.

Related: Why Your Brand Plan Is More Important Than Your Business Plan

3. Build an on-ramp.

Superfans aren’t created; they’re cultivated. “Give people little, easy ways to participate, and then you gradually get them further and further up the curve,” Barnett says. Little Spoon, for example, launched an online platform called “Is This Normal?,” where parents can get their burning questions answered. The more opportunities you create for engagement, the more people feel attached…and start telling others. “Over time, that’s your marketing channel,” she says. “These people are out there advocating for you. And that’s the goal.”

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Future of Entrepreneurship

Underrepresented Communities Are Building Their Own Funding Networks - and Thriving

Future of Entrepreneurship

Smart Algae. Underwater Drones. An Internet for Mars. How Hypergiant Is Inventing for the Future.

Future of Entrepreneurship

The No-Code Movement Means Anyone Can Be a Tech Founder