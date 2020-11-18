healthy food

Candy Maker Mars Just Bought Healthy Snack Company Kind in a Deal Reportedly Worth $5 Billion

Mars already had a minority stake in Kind dating back to 2017.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Candy Maker Mars Just Bought Healthy Snack Company Kind in a Deal Reportedly Worth $5 Billion
Image credit: Associated Press via BI

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Candy manufacturer Mars just bought Kind North America, makers of Kind bars, Andrew Ross Sorkin and Lauren Hirsch at The New York Times first reported. Neither company has addressed specifics of the deal, but it valued Kind at around $5 billion, according to The Times.

Mars is known for producing prominent candy brands including Snickers, M&Ms, Twix, and others. Kind sells healthier snacks, like granola bars and fruit bars, and claims to avoid artificial flavors, added sugar, and preservatives. It says it uses "nutritious food as the first and predominant ingredient in every food product," Business Insider reported earlier this year.

Related: 10 Healthy Snacks to Curb Your Appetite

In 2017, Mars bought a minority stake in Kind, which was then valued at $4 billion. At the time, Kind was one of the fastest growing snack companies, according to The New York Times. In February 2020, Kind announced it would spend "tens of millions" in marketing a new line of frozen and refrigerated snacks.

"That's where Mars comes in with its supply chain, logistics, warehouse and distribution capabilities," founder Daniel Lubetzky told Business Insider. He told The Times that the new ownership will allow Kind to think about longer term investments in new products and markets.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

healthy food

WTF Do I Eat While I WFH?

Food Businesses

The Seed of an Idea: How Buckwheat, Hemp, Chia and Flax Are Taking Over

Franchise Players

The Açaí Berry: Combining Powerhouse Nutrition with Powerhouse Business