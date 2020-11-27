20 Tools to Help Grow Your Business, on Sale for Black Friday

November 27, 2020 7 min read

E-Commerce

1. fesh. eCommerce Shop Builder Standard Plan: Lifetime Subscription

fesh. is the all-in-one shopping cart and e-commerce solution that can help you build and scale your online store fast. This tool helps you create an easy-to-use online store and gives you a treasure trove of tools to help you grow it through automation, A/B testing, and more. No wonder it's trusted by more than 50,000 stores.

Sales & Marketing

2. Sizle Pro Design Platform: Lifetime Subscription

Generate more leads and accelerate your sales with Sizle! This simple tool lets you create, share, and track high-converting presentations in just a few clicks. Plus, it gives you live views into engagement insights.

3. Podsite: Podcast Publishing Platform

Today, podcasts are more popular than ever, and they're a great way to build your brand and get your message out. But first, you need to get listeners to your podcast. Podsite is the only website builder designed specifically for podcasts, helping you market your show, making episodes available, and much more.

4. RankTools SEO Tool: Lifetime Subscription

Search engine optimization (SEO) remains one of the most effective and budget-friendly marketing channels available. With RankTools, you can audit your website to make sure that it's fully optimized for SEO. And it even analyzes competitor sites to help you outrank them wherever you can.

5. Tweet Ninja Twitter Automation Solo Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Put your Twitter on autopilot with this seamless automation tool. Tweet Ninja automates your Twitter engagement, suggests the right people to follow, and helps you monitor the best hashtags for your target market. Plus, it gives you full analytics into all of your campaigns.

6. Truemail.io Bulk Email Verifier: Lifetime Subscription

An email list is an essential marketing tool for any business. But not all email lists are created equal. Truemail.io analyzes your email list to identify duplicates, old email addresses, broken email addresses, and more to ensure your email list's integrity remains high.

7. Acadle Learning Management System: Lifetime Subscription

An oft-overlooked part of the sales process is actually training customers to use your product. With Acadle, you can create seamless onboarding videos to help customers get up to speed with your product without having to take up a salesperson's time. (It's also great for employee onboarding!)

Design

8. Mockuuups Studio Premium: Lifetime Subscription

Simplify the web design process with this uncomplicated mockup generator. Mockuuups Studio offers 600 various scenes to create product mockups, marketing materials, and even content for social media or blogs in just a minute. Freelancers and agencies worldwide love it as a tool to visualize work before it's actually done.

9. Edraw Infographic Software: Perpetual License

One of the best ways to communicate information or draw traffic to your website is through infographics. But how do you create an infographic if you have no design skills? You use Edraw.

10. JumpStory™ Authentic Stock Photography: Lifetime Membership

JumpStory is quite simply one of the best design assets in the world. With more than 25 million images, illustrations, vector icons, and videos, you have instant access to royalty-free assets for blogs, websites, marketing materials, and much more. It even has AI to help you find exactly what you're looking for in just seconds.

Accounting

11. Foreceipt Receipt Tracker App: 5-Year Subscription

Business owners have to keep receipts to ensure they get the tax breaks they're looking for at the end of the year. That's easier said than done. That is until you use Foreceipt, the personal bookkeeper that turns your receipts, bills, and invoices into easy-to-use digital data.

12. Invoice Crowd: Estimation and Accounting System

Getting paid shouldn't cause headaches. With Invoice Crowd, you can seamlessly overhaul your invoicing and accounting through simple templates and automation. It'll even send reminders for overdue invoices to make sure your incomes and expenses are always balanced.

Communication

13. TimeSync Pro: Lifetime Subscription

Scheduling is one of the most ubiquitous challenges of running a business. But with TimeSync Pro, you can get everybody on your team aligned with ease. It's the only scheduling app designed specifically for remote teams.

14. PDFBEAR All in One PDF Software: Lifetime Subscription

If you've ever worked with PDFs, you know what a pain it is whenever someone makes a small mistake. PDFBEAR helps you convert PDFs into more usable formats instantly, making it easy to edit important documents and simplify communication.

15. LingvaNex Translator: Lifetime Subscription

Google Translate doesn't always cut it. If you're trying to expand overseas, you need high-quality digital translation, and LingvaNex delivers. This tool easily translates text, voice, images, websites, and documents in 112 languages.

Productivity & Project Management

16. Pagico 9: Task & Data Management Software

Pagico 9 will get your entire team on the same page. This task and data management software puts all of your tasks, files, projects, and clients into one simple place. It turns to-do lists into meaningful timelines, visualizes project statuses, and keeps everyone aligned to be as efficient as possible.

17. Taskolly Project Manager: Lifetime Subscription

Taskolly is one central hub to manage your entire business. You can manage projects, create and assign tasks, track time, and even get paid faster through its internal invoicing system. It's all-in-one project management that every business could use.

18. Getscreen.me Remote Desktop: 3-Yr Subscription

In this newly remote business world, files likely end up spread out between devices. That's where Getscreen.me comes in. This clever tool lets you connect all of your devices remotely so you can access them from any location, ensuring all of your files on all of your devices are readily accessible.

19. Hubstaff Tasks Premium: Lifetime Subscription

Accelerate your team's productivity and workflow with this top project management software that has earned 4.5 stars on GetApp and Capterra. Hubstaff is an Agile-focused project management tool with built-in time-tracking, sprints, timelines, roadmaps, and more. It's everything your team needs to operate at 100%.

20. Edraw Project Software

Gantt charts are one of the most popular ways to manage projects today but making them complicated. Edraw Project simplifies creating custom Gantt charts from scratch. Plus, it lets you schedule all your activities, oversee every aspect of your project, and actively track progress.

