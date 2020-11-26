10 Marketing Skills You Can Start Learning Now For Less Than $20, Black Friday Sale

November 26, 2020 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The coronavirus pandemic has waged war on the economy, but one sector has been surprisingly strong: e-commerce. That's due in large part to the fact that more people than ever are shopping online. Entrepreneurs these days need to be adept at if they want to thrive through the wide-ranging variety of lockdowns. Fortunately, you can get the marketing education you need at pricing. We've rounded up some of the best marketing resources on the web, all available for an extra 70 percent off for a limited time when you use code BFSAVE70 at checkout.

1. The Ultimate Facebook Marketing Certification Bundle

Facebook is the world's largest social media network and one of the largest advertising networks in the world. In this seven-course bundle, you'll develop a complete Facebook sales blueprint and learn how to leverage Facebook Ads to grow your business. If you're advertising on social media, you need to know Facebook.

Get The Ultimate Facebook Marketing Certification Bundle for $8.70 with promo code BFSAVE70.

2. The 2020 Social Media Marketing Bootcamp Certification Bundle

Social media is an entrepreneur's best friend. If you know how to use it, that is. This seven-course bundle will teach you social media marketing strategy and introduce you to advertising on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Get The 2020 Social Media Marketing Bootcamp Certification Bundle for $9 with promo code BFSAVE70.

3. The Digital Advertising & Marketing 101 Certification Bundle

Learn digital advertising from an award-winning professional! Ben Silverstein has managed hundreds of millions of dollars for brands like Six Flags and Giorgio Armani, and now he'll share his secrets with you. You'll learn about the modern digital advertising landscape and take a deep dive into subjects like programmatic ads and ad sales.

Get The Digital Advertising & Marketing 101 Certification Bundle for $9 with promo code BFSAVE70.

4. The Complete Email Marketing Bootcamp

Email is still king in the digital marketing world. In this 13-hour bootcamp, you'll learn how to build a perfect email marketing strategy. From email etiquette to writing effective copy and building a strong email list, this is the A–Z email marketing guide you need.

Get The Complete Email Marketing Bootcamp for $9 with promo code BFSAVE70.

5. The Complete Digital Content Marketing Mastery Bundle

Turn your content into revenue! This 40-hour bundle offers guides to YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and more to help you monetize the content you're posting for your business. You'll learn how to go viral and become more profitable.

Get The Complete Digital Content Marketing Mastery Bundle for $10.50 with promo code BFSAVE70.

6. The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle

Growing your business online requires some data analysis. Google Analytics is one of the top web analytics tools on the market and, in this 12-hour bundle, you'll get up to speed. You'll learn how to monitor your site's growth and implement strategies to accelerate it.

Get The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle for $10.50 with promo code BFSAVE70.

7. The 2020 Ultimate Instagram Influencer & Marketing Bundle

Influencing is a surprisingly powerful form of marketing these days. In this six-course bundle, you'll learn the growth secrets that influencers use to build their brands on Instagram and attract more followers. You'll also get a crash course in how to convert those followers into real dollars.

Get The 2020 Ultimate Instagram Influencer & Marketing Bundle for $10.50 with promo code BFSAVE70.

8. The 2020 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle

You may understand all the technical aspects of digital marketing, but if you can't write compelling copy, you're dead in the water. This comprehensive bundle will teach you how to write for social media, emails, blogs, and more channels. This is how you'll turn visitors into buyers.

Get The 2020 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle for $11.70 with promo code BFSAVE70.

9. The Complete Content Creator Bundle for YouTube

Believe it or not, you really can make money on YouTube. If you're interested in video marketing, YouTube is the platform to be on. In this course, you'll learn how to start and grow your channel through proven methods.

Get The Complete Content Creator Bundle for YouTube for $12 with promo code BFSAVE70.

10. The Ultimate Google Ads & SEO Certification Bundle

Google is an incredibly valuable resource for entrepreneurs because it offers both paid and organic traffic. In this course, you'll learn how to leverage both. You'll get an overview of paid advertising with Google and learn how to optimize your website for SEO.

Get The Ultimate Google Ads & SEO Certification Bundle for $15 with promo code BFSAVE70.

Prices subject to change.