8 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Sales to Take Advantage Of

November 24, 2020 6 min read

As 2020 comes to a close, it’s hard not to focus on the sadness this year has brought. The light at the end of the tunnel seems to be getting further away as cases surge heading into another winter.

Though it doesn’t seem like it now, there will be a time when we can all and gather together once again — it just might not be for awhile. But if you’re itching to take a trip, or even just plan one, consider taking advantage of some of the incredible travel deals hotels and destinations are offering this .

Tourism and hospitality have been hit harder by the health crisis than almost any other industries, and the key to your favorite places keeping their doors open is people pre-booking trips for next year or even 2022. It’s also a great opportunity to support small independent hotels, though big chains are offering deals as well.

Read cancellation and rebooking policies carefully before you purchase anything, but having a trip to look forward to in sunnier times might help mentally as winter sets in.

Here are eight Black Friday and deals worth taking advantage of.

Image Credit: Acre Resort

San Jose del Cabo

Although Mexico’s borders have been open to American visitors since this summer, many still don’t feel safe traveling out of the country. To entice visitors to plan a trip, Cabo eco-luxury resort Acre is offering a “Stay Three, Pay Two” package for Black Friday. The deal applies to trips booked by December 1 for travel through October 2021. Rates start at $550 plus taxes and fees, and the stay includes three nights in an Acre Treehouse, daily breakfast, mezcal tasting, arrival cocktails and roundtrip airport transportation. Book directly through the hotel by emailing treehousereservations@acrebaja.com and using reference code AcreBlackFriday2020.

Africa and South America

Couples who have eloped, had micro-weddings or pushed their big days to 2021 might want to splurge on a once-in-a-lifetime honeymoon. Consider taking advantage of safari operator andBeyond’s Cyber Monday deal, which will offer 20 percent off its “7 Wonders in 7 Days” trips in South Africa, Zanzibar, Namibia and Chile. Book through its Cyber Monday page on November 30 to take advantage of the discount, which applies to bookings made through December 15, 2021.

Paradise Island, Bahamas

Book a stay at the famous pink Bahamian mega-resort during Cyber Week (November 25 to 30) and take advantage of one of several deals on offer. In honor of the new year, the resort is offering a 21 percent discount on four-plus night stays and experience packages. If you purchase a $100 resort credit you’ll get a bonus credit of $21, and starting Monday, Nov. 23 the resort will offer 2,021 guest rooms for $202.10 plus taxes and fees for email subscribers. Sign up for the emails on Atlantis’ website and book directly to take advantage of the discounts.

Nassau, Bahamas

Not far from Atlantis, Nassau resort complex Baha Mar is also offering cyber week deals to bring visitors to the island. Baha Mar is home to a Grand Hyatt, an SLS and a Rosewood property. Grand Hyatt Baha Mar is running a "get your third night free" promotion valid for travel December 27, 2020 through December 17, 2021. The promotion will be available November 27 to December 1 on hyatt.com. SLS is also running a deal: Get 30 percent off your stay and an upgrade based on availability if you book a stay November 27 to 30 for visits through November 30, 2021.

Dominican Republic

This seaside luxury resort is a golfer’s paradise — it offers three Pete Dye-designed courses for travelers to choose from, as well as beach, pool and spa amenities for non-golfers too. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, save up to 50 percent on bookings and get a $100 resort credit when you book a stay of three nights or longer directly through the resort. If you have a group getaway you want to get on the calendar, consider booking an oceanfront villa (sleeps up to 24 guests; starts at $2,499 per night). If you book directly through the resort, you’ll get a $1,000 resort gift card, private dinner for up to 10 people, private golf lesson, round of golf and private shooting lesson included in your stay.

Lotte Hotels

New York and Seattle

If you’re itching to take a trip to New York (or just want to do a staycation), Midtown icon Lotte New York Palace will offer 25 percent off and flexible cancellation on two-night or more stays booked November 27 through December 11. The deal is valid for certain dates into 2021. Across the country, the new Lotte Hotel Seattle is offering 50 percent off premier suites, 25 percent off premier rooms and 10 percent off superior king city view rooms for stays through March 2021 that are booked between November 27 and December 1.

Image Credit: Rosewood Hotels and Resorts

The luxury hotel collection’s portfolio of 28 properties across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia will all offer 40 percent off best available rates from November 27 through December 1. In the U.S. and nearby, that includes spots like the new Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California, Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi in Santa Fe, New Mexico and the newly renovated Rosewood Little Dix Bay in the British Virgin Islands (pictured above). The rate is valid for stays through June 30, 2021, and all bookings are refundable and cancellable up to 24 hours before your stay date as part of Rosewood’s flexible booking policy.

Nantucket, Massachusetts and Palm Beach, Florida

The company behind Nantucket’s finest hotels (White Elephant, Wauwinet, Jared Coffin House and others) and the new White Elephant Palm Beach will offer 20 percent off best available rate bookings made between November 27 and 30. The rate applies to stays between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2021. Use code “cyber” when booking on the site.

