Apple's Head of Global Security Charged With Bribery

Apple's products might be highly desirable, but shouldn't be used to try and secure concealed carry licenses.
Image credit: via PC Mag

Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Thomas Moyer, head of global security at Apple, may not hold that position for much longer as he's been charged with bribery. His crime? Using iPads as a way to help secure concealed carry weapon (CCW) licenses.

As CNET reports, the Office of the District Attorney for the County of Santa Clara released a statement detailing two indictments issued by a grand jury. They charge a Santa Clara County Undersheriff (Rick Sung), a previously indicted sheriff's captain (James Jensen), a local business owner (Harpreet Chadha), and Apple's security chief with bribery.

According to the District Attorney, Moyer promised Sung and Jensen a donation of 200 iPads worth $70,000 in return for four concealed carry weapon licenses for Apple employees. In a separate incident, Sung also secured a promise from Harpreet Chadha for "$6,000 worth of luxury box seat tickets to a San Jose Sharks hockey game at the SAP Center on Valentine’s Day 2019" in return for a CCW license.

These promises came to light when the District Attorney's Office executed a search warrant in August 2019 and seized all of the CCW records from the Sherriff's Office. DA Jeff Rosen said, "Undersheriff Sung and Captain Jensen treated CCW licenses as commodities and found willing buyers. Bribe seekers should be reported to the District Attorney’s Office, not rewarded with compliance."

Two years on, and all the defendants will be arraigned on Jan. 11 next year. A conviction will most likely mean prison time, leaving Apple to find a new head of global security. According to Moyer's lawyer, Ed Swanson, "He did nothing wrong and has acted with the highest integrity throughout his career ... We have no doubt he will be acquitted at trial." Moyer has been head of global security at Apple since Nov. 2018 and first joined the company in 2006.

