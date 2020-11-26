Latin America

Soccer Legend Diego Armando Maradona Dies

One of soccer's greatest players died at the age of 60.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Argentine soccer player Diego Armando Maradona would have died this Wednesday, according to a report by the newspaper Clarín in Argentina.

The "Cebollita" would have suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest in Tigre's house where he had settled after his head operation a few weeks ago.

At the moment no other media has confirmed the death of the Argentine star and adjudicates the information to the South American newspaper, however agencies such as Reuters are already echoing the news.

The Argentine striker led his country's team to be crowned champion in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. The so-called "Hand of God" has since become the most controversial arbitration ruling in the history of football.

Credit: Getty Images / Staff

 

 

