Coronavirus

Pfizer has already asked the Ministry of Health for authorization to distribute its vaccine in Mexico, confirmed Marcelo Ebrad

If the application is approved, the Pfizer vaccine could be applied to 17 million Mexicans during the next month of January.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Pfizer has already asked the Ministry of Health for authorization to distribute its vaccine in Mexico, confirmed Marcelo Ebrad
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

As reported by the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard , the Secretary of Health (SSa) has already received the corresponding request for the vaccine developed by Pfizer to be authorized and distributed in Mexico. Which means "good news for everyone," commented the chancellor through his Twitter account.

It is worth mentioning that, if approved, the two doses that make up this vaccine could be applied to 17 million Mexicans. And although it was desired that the distribution would begin in December, Pfizer informed that it expects to receive approval in that month to begin the distribution from January.

Thus, while the approval stage is carried out, the SSa will work together with the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), to guarantee the safety and efficacy that Pfizer has promised.

For his part, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López Gatell , pointed out that health regulation corresponds to Cofepris; While the SSa will be in charge of the design, operation and supervision of the National Health System, within which the National Vaccination Program is included (and which contemplates the application of the vaccine against COVID-19 ).

However, one of the biggest challenges facing this vaccine, according to Hugo López Gatell, is that it needs to remain frozen at 70 degrees below zero and no country has the technology to maintain a distribution network at that temperature.

However, according to the undersecretary, the same pharmaceutical company "has a technological resource that can be useful" and that consists of advanced freezing boxes, which can remain at less than 20 degrees. For this reason, the Mexican authorities have held discussions with Pfizer to try to integrate said resource during the distribution, if it is authorized.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

Approximately 1 Million Packets of Clorox Disinfectant Wipes Are Being Used Per Day

Coronavirus

This Is How the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Works to Fight Covid-19

Coronavirus

Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available in 2021 for 200 Mexican pesos!