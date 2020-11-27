Pfizer has already asked the Ministry of Health for authorization to distribute its vaccine in Mexico, confirmed Marcelo Ebrad

November 27, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

As reported by the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard , the Secretary of Health (SSa) has already received the corresponding request for the vaccine developed by Pfizer to be authorized and distributed in Mexico. Which means "good news for everyone," commented the chancellor through his Twitter account.

The Ministry of Health confirms that an authorization request for the vaccine developed by Pfizer has already been received, as it had been committed by that company. Good news everyone. - Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) November 27, 2020

It is worth mentioning that, if approved, the two doses that make up this vaccine could be applied to 17 million Mexicans. And although it was desired that the distribution would begin in December, Pfizer informed that it expects to receive approval in that month to begin the distribution from January.

Thus, while the approval stage is carried out, the SSa will work together with the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), to guarantee the safety and efficacy that Pfizer has promised.

For his part, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López Gatell , pointed out that health regulation corresponds to Cofepris; While the SSa will be in charge of the design, operation and supervision of the National Health System, within which the National Vaccination Program is included (and which contemplates the application of the vaccine against COVID-19 ).

However, one of the biggest challenges facing this vaccine, according to Hugo López Gatell, is that it needs to remain frozen at 70 degrees below zero and no country has the technology to maintain a distribution network at that temperature.

However, according to the undersecretary, the same pharmaceutical company "has a technological resource that can be useful" and that consists of advanced freezing boxes, which can remain at less than 20 degrees. For this reason, the Mexican authorities have held discussions with Pfizer to try to integrate said resource during the distribution, if it is authorized.