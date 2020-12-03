Get Into Better Shape in 2021 With This AI-Enhanced Fitness Program

December 3, 2020 2 min read

For entrepreneurs, it's important to break a physical sweat from time to time as well as a mental one. Working out can help you stay energized, focused, and motivated to do your best work every day. But going to the gym during a pandemic is inadvisable and running in winter simply isn't for everybody. There's a better alternative now that Fitness Ally Premium AI-Powered Workouts are on sale for 66 percent off.

Fitness Ally is a mobile fitness app centered around Allie, a fitness AI that makes fitness-on-demand approachable and accessible for people of all levels. Fitness Ally uses your device's camera to watch your in real-time and provide coaching with instant, effective feedback and motivation. It's like having a personal trainer on your phone. Allie is enhanced by world-renowned fitness trainers so that she fully understands proper technique and exercise psychology.

Best of all, Fitness Ally doesn't require any additional equipment. All exercises are completely bodyweight-based so the only thing you need is yourself. The dynamic, customizable workouts are developed by industry-leading fitness experts and include strength, weight loss, HIIT, and more styles. Plus, Fitness Ally doesn't record, share, or store any user videos, audio, or health data ever.

Fitness Ally has earned 4.7 stars on the App Store for good reason. Get in the best shape of your life through this pandemic winter with help from an ally. Normally $59, you can get a one-year subscription to Fitness Ally Premium AI-Powered Workouts for 66 percent off at just $19.99.