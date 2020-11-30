WhatsApp

How to Prevent Data From Being Stolen Through WhatsApp, According to an Expert

Zak Doffman, an expert in cybersecurity, wrote some recommendations to avoid being compromised through your WhatsApp account.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
The digital world makes us vulnerable, no matter how safe the applications we use are, it is possible that hackers find a way to steal information that can harm us personally and our businesses.

In this sense, Zak Doffman, an expert in cybersecurity, wrote some recommendations to prevent you from being compromised through your WhatsApp account. Within which you must configure your application so that it works in a certain way and is a little more secure.

The expert alluded to a case in which cybercriminals deceive you through a friend's account that has already been hacked, asking you to share a code sent by SMS to your cell phone. To be more sure you must:

Perform 2-Step Verification

According to the specialist, if a criminal wants to take over your WhatsApp account, they will not be able to complete the hijacking since they will not know your verification code.

Image: Screenshot of WhatsApp.

To activate this setting you must open the application, access the menu and then settings, account, and two-step verification. Press the activate option, you will enter a six-digit PIN and an email to be able to recover it in case you forget it.

Don't let the app save photos and videos automatically

Doffman recommends that you only save photos and videos when you know the sender and are sure the files were captured by your contact and not taken from the Internet.

Users who allow the application to save these files run the risk that those of unknown origin have malicious code that compromises their data.

Image: Screenshot of WhatsApp.

To configure this option, you must enter the configuration, chats, and deactivate "visibility of multimedia files" in Android, while in iPhone you must deactivate the option of "save to reel".

Allow only your contacts to add you to groups

To configure this option you must enter the account, privacy, groups, and choose that only your contacts can add you to groups.

Image: Screenshot of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp

