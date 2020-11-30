FinTech

Less Cash and More Electronic Payments: the Financial Changes That the Pandemic Brought

Reports indicate that the 2020 health emergency has increased the use of digital transactions while decreasing the use of physical money.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Less Cash and More Electronic Payments: the Financial Changes That the Pandemic Brought
Image credit: Unsplash

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

For some time it has been predicted that, eventually, cash could fall into disuse to give prominence to electronic payments. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic could make these projections a reality.

Based on the trends seen in 2019 and so far in 2020, it is speculated that global cashless transactions will have an annual growth rate of 12% until 2023. In Latin America the growth rate will be 6%, according to the World Payments Report 2020 published by Capgemini.

The same report indicates that between 2018 and 2019, 708.5 billion digital transactions were recorded globally. This means a growth rate of 14%, the highest registered in the last decade. In 2019, the Asia-Pacific zone had the highest volume of cashless transactions: $ 243.6 billion, well above Europe and North America.

Such growth is a consequence of the increase in the use of smartphones , the rise of e-commerce and digital wallets. There are also innovations in QR code payments, led by China, India and other Southeast Asian markets. In that region, digital payments show a growth of 31.1%.

 

Fintech and neobanks: the new competitors

The report revealed that 30% of consumers are using 'Big Tech' for payment services and 50% are using neobanks to carry out their transactions. In April 2020, more than 38% of users said they discovered a new payment provider during lockdown.

 

 

Rafael Roncancio, director of Capgemini Financial Services Mexico and Colombia, commented that neobanks already challenge traditional banking for their growth and benefits. Fintech services can offer cheaper commissions because they do not have to invest in as many physical means (sucural, personal, etc.), which translates into lower fees.

One way to speed up the development of electronic transactions would be to enable payments via WhatsApp. This would help generate more confidence in digital transfer and have a greater reach of users, said Pablo Márquez, president of Capgemini Mexico and Colombia.

In Mexico, 60% of mobile users over the age of 50 claimed to use WhatsApp. The figure rises to 84.5% among respondents aged 18 to 24, according to a survey conducted by Statista from March to August 2019.

 

Present and future of electronic money

Internet banking and direct transfers became the preferred payment method during the health crisis, according to 68% of respondents.

Contactless payments   they ranked second, as 64% of those interviewed said they use them frequently. Digital wallets and QR code payments were the preferred means of 48% of the participants. Digital wallet users are expected to increase from 2.3 billion to 4 billion by 2024, that is, they would reach almost 50% of the world's population.

"The key for the industry to take these figures to the next level is to understand the needs, fears and expectations of customers (current and potential) to design experiences that are easy to use and understand, that generate the confidence and emotion necessary to motivate the mass adoption ”, pointed out Lulo López, General Manager at Frog México.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

FinTech

What's Next for the Most Unfortunate Generation (Millennials)?

FinTech

Become an Expert on the Future of FinTech and Blockchain with This $40 Bundle

FinTech

3 ways fintech companies are helping revive the entrepreneurial ecosystem