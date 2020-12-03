Why Retailers are Using Square to Seamlessly Sell In-store and Online

December 3, 2020 3 min read

Covid-19 has affected retail business owners in a myriad of ways. If you’re a retailer, you may have been forced to close down your store during lockdowns, figure out new products and services to sell, or create an online store to keep up.

Now that you’ve changed how you do business, you’re looking to make your job easier. It’s already a stressful time, and you’re seeking out streamlined solutions to at least make the day-to-day go as smoothly as possible.

That’s why you may be interested in using for your point-of-sale system. Square for Retail allows you to sell in-store and online seamlessly, with its innovative and Covid-friendly features.

Here are some reasons why you may want to opt for Square for Retail when it comes to your point of sale (POS) and much more.

It’s simple. Square for Retail is easy for retail business owners to use. All you have to do is download the app and then use it with your Square Dashboard, iPad, iPhone, and Square Register. You need to create a Square account and subscribe to Square for Retail – and then you can begin accessing all of its features.

It includes a free option. If you aren’t ready to pay for Square for Retail, the app offers a free trial for 30 days, as well as free accounts for businesses getting started online and in-store. There’s no monthly fee, and the processing fee is only 2.6 percent plus 10 cents in person and 2.9 percent plus 30 cents online. If you want to upgrade and access additional features, you’ll pay $60 per month or $299 per month plus processing fees. For all plans, there are no long-term obligations or hidden fees.

It can accept contactless payments. In a time when people are trying to have as little physical contact as possible, contactless payments are a safe way for you to accept payments. You don’t have to handle cash, either. And if the internet is ever down in the store, Square for Retail lets you accept card payments in offline mode. Additionally, customers can pay later with the app’s invoicing system.

It can help business owners create an online store. You can create a beautifully designed online store, even if you have no website building experience. You also have the ability to manage online orders from your POS, and offer customers the ability to order online and pick up in-store.

It has extra features for running your business. Square for Retail also includes the ability to sell on Instagram, track unlimited inventory, set up low stock alerts, seamlessly sync customers, inventory, and transactions in-store and online, create automatic customer profiles, and see sales reports. It’s truly an all-in-one platform that every retail business owner could benefit from.

If you’re a retail business owner and you’d like help with your POS, website, and sales, Square for Retail is a great option. Download it today and start streamlining your business operations.