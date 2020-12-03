Silent Inbox Eliminates Distractions and Gives You Control Over Gmail

December 3, 2020 2 min read

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are extremely important days for many entrepreneurs, they're also annoying reminders of just how many lists and merchants you're subscribed to. Getting promotional emails all day can distract you from enjoying a day off or from actually running your own campaigns. Don't you wish you could just mute your inbox without missing the important emails?

With Silent Inbox, you can. This program integrates with your Gmail inbox to give you greater control over what you do and don't see from Gmail. Silent Inbox holds emails until a scheduled time that you want to receive them and then delivers them in bulk, so whether you'd like to hold off on your until after you've had your morning coffee or you'd like to eliminate for a few hours while you get some things done, Silent Inbox has your back. It automatically detects email newsletters and mutes them and allows you to add any other senders you'd like to your Muted List. That means anyone who doesn't offer unsubscribe links and those particularly annoying promos won't ever make their way to you.

Silent Inbox was named a #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt because it gives you so much more control over your inbox. With a Premium account, you can change the frequency of your email drops from once a day to twice a day for even greater distraction elimination. Plus, Silent Inbox is compliant with Gmail's privacy policy requirements and does not collect any information on their servers.

Eliminate distractions as you work your way to inbox zero. A lifetime premium subscription to Silent Inbox is normally $100, but you can get one today for just $29.99.