Sony

PlayStation 5: Sony Could Release a Cheaper Version By 2021 Due to Console Shortage

The Japanese company Sony could release a less expensive version of the PlayStation 5 by next year.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
PlayStation 5: Sony Could Release a Cheaper Version By 2021 Due to Console Shortage
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

According to the Sina portal, the news was released last week by a renowned Chinese blogger expert in digital technology.

According to the source, the new console has been called PS5 Lite for now and its sale is forecast for the second half of 2021 . With this version, the Japanese manufacturer would have the purpose of solving the shortage and completing the demand for its recent launch PlayStation 5 , which in some countries is sold out and as a consequence has generated a shot in prices. Indicates the medium that the company's production capacity has been insufficient and worsened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The technical specifications of the new version have not yet been revealed, however, it is said that its presentations in terms of volume and size will be smaller than the originally known. It should be remembered that the company has already released 'elite' versions of its video game consoles, which increases the probability that the same will happen with the PS5. Although it is feasible, Sony has not yet ruled on this matter officially.

On November 12, the PlayStation 5 hit stores in the United States and many other countries, in two versions , a standard one with a disc player - which costs $ 499 - and an entirely digital one with a price of $ 399.

To know more: PS5 video games: These will be the titles for the new PlayStation console

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sony

PlayStation 4 Sales Hit 100 Million Mark

Sony

Sony's Turnaround Strategy Is Working

Sony

Sony Made a Walkman for 'Final Fantasy XV' Fans