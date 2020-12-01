PlayStation 5: Sony Could Release a Cheaper Version By 2021 Due to Console Shortage

December 1, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

According to the Sina portal, the news was released last week by a renowned Chinese blogger expert in digital technology.

According to the source, the new console has been called PS5 Lite for now and its sale is forecast for the second half of 2021 . With this version, the Japanese manufacturer would have the purpose of solving the shortage and completing the demand for its recent launch PlayStation 5 , which in some countries is sold out and as a consequence has generated a shot in prices. Indicates the medium that the company's production capacity has been insufficient and worsened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The technical specifications of the new version have not yet been revealed, however, it is said that its presentations in terms of volume and size will be smaller than the originally known. It should be remembered that the company has already released 'elite' versions of its video game consoles, which increases the probability that the same will happen with the PS5. Although it is feasible, Sony has not yet ruled on this matter officially.

On November 12, the PlayStation 5 hit stores in the United States and many other countries, in two versions , a standard one with a disc player - which costs $ 499 - and an entirely digital one with a price of $ 399.

