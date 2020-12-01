Coronavirus

'I Don't Wear a Mask': the TikTok Confession That Left a Nurse Unemployed

The user, who is responsible for treating cancer patients, was suspended after revealing that she does not follow health measures in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.
'I Don't Wear a Mask': the TikTok Confession That Left a Nurse Unemployed
Image credit: Unsplash.com

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

They say the rules were made to be broken, but maybe it's not a good idea when you're a health worker. A nurse was suspended after bragging on the TikTok social network that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, she continues to travel, her children live with other children and does not wear a mask.

Ashley Grames worked as a nurse in the Oncology area of Salem Health Hospital , in Oregon, United States. A few days ago, he published a video on his personal TikTok account that unleashed the fury of Internet users.

In the clip you can see Ashley dressed in her uniform and a stethoscope, while they hear screams of panic, one of the thousands of sounds available on the platform. The text that accompanies it says: "When my colleagues learn that still travel, cubrebocas not use when I go out and let my children go to s playdate."

The video has already been deleted from his profile, but dozens of users took it back to do "duets" criticizing his habits.

 

@ amandabutcher2

To each their own, but why would you brag about it to others? I guess we could ask Loveiskind05 ￼ #nurse #covid #health #pandemic #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound - Amanda Butcher

 

"Imagine being an oncology nurse and presuming you don't take precautions," wrote user @ amandabutcher2.

Unfortunately for Grames, the video reached the granddaughter of one of his patients undergoing cancer treatment. While the woman was not sure that Ashley directly cared for her 83-year-old grandmother, she found the confession terrifying and shared her complaint along with the video on social media.

"The pandemic was always a concern, like, 'What if you get COVID because you have to go to this hospital several days a week for these treatments?' But the idea that it might have come from someone who was supposed to be taking care of her was like, 'wow, okay, thank you,' ”the concerned granddaughter expressed.

 

 

After the video went viral and claims rained down, Salem Health Hospital posted a statement on its Facebook page confirming that the nurse was separated from her job.

Yesterday, a nurse employed at Salem Health posted a video on social media showing arrogant disregard for the severity of this pandemic and her disregard for physical distancing and wearing masks outside of work. […] This person does not speak on behalf of Salem Health and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, ”the post reads.

Among the comments of the publication stands out the response of Ashley herself , who apologized for the video. She affirms that the clip "was taken out of context" and "should not have been taken seriously" , so she would give a television interview to clarify everything.

See also: Lack of vision? Employee fired after making his company famous on TikTok

 

