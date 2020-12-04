News

This is how the radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico collapsed

The video was shared by the National Science Foundation and shows the exact moment of the fall of the Arecibo Observatory.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On Tuesday, December 1, it was announced that the Arecibo Observatory collapsed, news that shocked the scientific community. The US National Science Foundation has circulated the images captured through a drone of the exact moment in which the radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico collapsed. This system was used to carry out research related to radio astronomy, atmospheric science and astronomy.

Initially, it was planned to dismantle it, since maintaining its operation meant a risk. However, there was no time to save part of the structure, because it immediately collapsed, since it was badly damaged. No injuries were reported from the collapse.

The collapse was to be expected

It began with a break in two cables that supported the system, this between the months of August and November. That was how the NFC had announced that the radio telescope would be dismantled before its undoubted fall. However, it hadn't gone down, until now. Also, the structure weighed 900 tons and the reflector plate was approximately 305 meters wide, so it would not support such a weight.

One of the emblems of Puerto Rico

This radio telescope was built in 1963 , used for studies of radio astronomy, atmospheric science and astronomy. It was considered the largest until the arrival of the Russian Rattan-600, in the year 1975.

The radio telescope allowed the scientific community to look at unusual objects and events in space, even tracking intelligent life on other planets. In the same way, it was a great tool to search for asteroids that orbit close to Earth, helping experts monitor objects that could represent a danger to the planet.

