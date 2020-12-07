Generate High-Performing Ads in Seconds with This Simple Copywriting Tool

December 7, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

is essential for any business these days. Seventy-six percent of people think marketing has evolved more in the past two years than it did over the previous 50 years. To scale your business, you need quality more than you need quantity of content. But, with so many channels to cover, and a limited budget and time, how do you fully leverage your business's digital marketing potential?

One good first step is to invest in Copysmith.

Copysmith is an innovative tool that helps businesses generate high-performing copy for all of your marketing needs without spending a bundle. It uses the power of artificial intelligence to write copy, word by word, keeping it completely original and sounding natural. You can use Copysmith on ads for Google, Facebook, or Instagram, for product descriptions and taglines, or even to write complete blogs. The qualitative assessment is as good as human-written copy, but there's no brainstorming or editing rounds involved. In just the click of a button, you can generate a dozen ads, edit the copy to make sure it's perfect, and launch them immediately.

Copysmith makes it easy to manage all of your campaigns across all of your platforms in a single hub, and even integrates with Shopify, WordPress, and Gmail. You can export generations of copy via CSV and share copy with teammates to get feedback before launch.

Copysmith is so easy to use, it's earned #2 Product of the Day on Product Hunt. Normally, a lifetime subscription to Copysmith's Starter Plan would be $228, but right now, you can get one for just $59.99.