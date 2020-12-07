Marco Antonio Solís Inaugurates His Hotel, and People Baptize It as the 'Bukinham Palace'

December 7, 2020 2 min read

Marco Antonio Solís "El Buki" is celebrating the next opening of his luxury hotel, which is located in Morelia, Michoacán. For their part, the followers of the interpreter of If you had not gone and Your prison did not miss the news, which went viral on social networks. The ingenuity of the fans of Marco Antonio Solís did not wait, since they immediately baptized the property as Buckingham Palace , which is the name of the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II of England.

El Buki took the hotel's nickname with humor, and even shared a meme on Twitter accompanied by smiles.

Things I LOVE Mexico for.



Marco Antonio Solis builds a hotel.



The race in Michoacán baptizes it as "The Palace of Bukinham" pic.twitter.com/bjZGQfdLAy - JӨЯGΣ Λ MΛↃIΛƧ (@FearEconomist) December 1, 2020

The opening of the Hotel & Spa Mansión Solís by Hotsson is scheduled for next Friday, December 4. However, it will be open to the public for lodging until Monday, December 7.

"El Palacio de Buckingham" is located on Avenida Acueducto in the City of Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico . In the photos, published through the Mansión Solís social networks, a musical themed design is perceived. For example, the pool is shaped like a guitar and there is a fountain that ends in a musical note. The rest of the building preserves the structure of a hacienda and the rooms have a neoclassical decoration.

