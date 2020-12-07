Curiosities

Marco Antonio Solís Inaugurates His Hotel, and People Baptize It as the 'Bukinham Palace'

"El Buki" announced the opening of the Hotel Mansión Solís.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Marco Antonio Solís Inaugurates His Hotel, and People Baptize It as the 'Bukinham Palace'
Image credit: Marco Antonio Solís vía Twitter

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
home
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on México Desconocido

Marco Antonio Solís "El Buki" is celebrating the next opening of his luxury hotel, which is located in Morelia, Michoacán. For their part, the followers of the interpreter of If you had not gone and Your prison did not miss the news, which went viral on social networks. The ingenuity of the fans of Marco Antonio Solís did not wait, since they immediately baptized the property as Buckingham Palace , which is the name of the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II of England.

El Buki took the hotel's nickname with humor, and even shared a meme on Twitter accompanied by smiles.

The opening of the Hotel & Spa Mansión Solís by Hotsson is scheduled for next Friday, December 4. However, it will be open to the public for lodging until Monday, December 7.

"El Palacio de Buckingham" is located on Avenida Acueducto in the City of Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico . In the photos, published through the Mansión Solís social networks, a musical themed design is perceived. For example, the pool is shaped like a guitar and there is a fountain that ends in a musical note. The rest of the building preserves the structure of a hacienda and the rooms have a neoclassical decoration.

Among the services offered by the hotel are:

  • laundry
  • restaurant
  • Wifi
  • Gym
  • recording studio, for artists who are inspired by its architecture and decide to make a song

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Curiosities

VIDEO: The Giant Robot From Japan Inspired by the Gundam Series Is Ready

Curiosities

Woman Goes Viral After She Quits Her Job at Walmart Using the Store Loudspeaker

Curiosities

How Juanes 'stole' a Tesla without realizing it