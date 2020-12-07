Science

When You'll Be Able to See the Astronomical Phenomenon That Hasn't Happened Since the Middle Ages

Jupiter and Saturn will have a unique alignment for just five days for the first time in 800 years.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
When You'll Be Able to See the Astronomical Phenomenon That Hasn't Happened Since the Middle Ages
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
home
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on México Desconocido

Looking at the night sky always surprises us, although sometimes we forget it or get lost in the brightness of the big cities. This end of the year brings us one more gift: it is the alignment of Jupiter and Saturn , an event that has occurred since the penultimate week of December.

This phenomenon is extremely important because of its strangeness, according to some astronomers, it had not happened since the thirteenth century , when the "Great Conjunction" was seen. However, there are variations between the records from the last time it was recorded, some pointing to the 17th century. Some also call the event the "Star of Bethlehem" , due to its proximity this 2020 with Christmas.

This 2020, for five days, Jupiter and Saturn will align in such a way that they will look like a double planet. The phenomenon will be visible all over planet Earth.

Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, where and when it will be seen

According to astronomer Marino Hernando Guarín, the planets will align after months of slowly approaching. As if that were not enough, the event coincides with the winter solstice , which gives it a mystical aura. For some, this will be a Christmas present, especially in a year in which mass parties and gatherings will be changed by the COVID-19 pandemic, in which we must learn to look at things with a new eye.

Thanks to the low luminosity of winter, the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn will be visible with the naked eye from December 16 to 21. However, the ideal would be to attend an observatory or use a telescope.

Binoculars, on the other hand, are not a good option, as splitting the lenses could distort the phenomenon. You must also take care that there are no obstacles such as buildings, clouds, trees or too much light pollution.

These conjunctions are not common due to the different translation times of each of the planets, hence their scientific importance. Do not forget it, as it could be the only time you will witness it in your life.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Science

Time Crystals: What Are They and Why Are They Important?

Science

The Next U.S. Particle Accelerator Will Be Built On Long Island By 2031

Science

What's a Cause of Stock Market Crashes? Too Much Testosterone, Science Says.