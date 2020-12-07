15 Small Businesses to Support This Holiday Season
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
In March I remembered a Chinese curse that says "May you live in interesting times" and certainly, 2020 has been a terribly interesting year. However, it seems curious to me that it is a supposed wish for bad luck because entrepreneurs, in fact, want to live interesting times because we know that is when there are more opportunities. Even more so if we talk about Mexican entrepreneurs .
We know what it is to live and survive crises and, as we demonstrated in the 1985 earthquake and once again (in case there was any doubt) in the 2017 earthquake, Mexicans always give a hand to those who need it.
That is why, believing in the spirit of the community, I have decided to list the offers that many SMEs and solopreneurs are contributing to fill our end-of-year gift lists.
In this list ( which will be updated every two days until reaching 150 offers ) we will give a brief explanation of what each entrepreneur is offering and where you can find it.
Do not forget that you should review the specifications of each offer on its website as they will be subject to changes for which Entrepreneur cannot be held responsible.
1. Handmade soaps by Ely-an
- Location: Tlatelolco, CDMX
- Website or Facebook Page
- Promotion: Soap in the shape of little sheep of abundance, coconut soap and / or activated carbon, apple aroma with $ 35 chocolate coin.
2. Organic Coffees from Small Producers from MyCoffeeBox
- Location: Chiapas
- Website or Facebook Page
- Promotion: Know your monthly subscription of organic coffee at home, use the calculator and know which box suits you and try many organic coffees in your home.
3. Gourmet BakeLab Pancakes
- Location: Deliveries in Cdmx, Toluca and Metepec
- Website or Instagram Page
4. Scape Home Massage Digital Gift Certificate
- Location: Based in CDMX, with presence in GDL, QRO, MTY, SMA, PUE, Valle de Bravo, Toluca, Pachuca, Cuernavaca, Tepoztlan, Cancun, Playa, Tulum, Acapulco, Los Cabos.
- Website or Facebook Page
- Promotion: Code FF2020 gives 20% discount.
5. PromosD Christmas Chest
- Location: Benito Juárez in CDMX.
- Website or Facebook Page
- Promotion: Personalized deliveries.
6. Jewelry with recycled plastic from Nila Redesign
- Location: CDMX.
- Website or Facebook Page
7. Jewelry with purpose with Verve
- Location: Josefa Ortiz 202, Col Santa Clara, Toluca, EdoMéx.
- Website or Facebook Page
- Promotion: Send a direct message to the following WhatsApp link so that they can share the catalog of their new collection "TOCA EL CORAZÓN DE A NIÑO" .
8. Accessories made by single moms at CataRanita
- Location: CDMX
- Website or A mazon
9. Sale and repair of all types of Acapulco style chairs in Acapulcool
- Location: Oaxaca de Juárez and has home delivery service
- Website or Instagram Page
10. Candles with intentions from VeLé México
Image: Velemexico
- Location: Mexico City
- Website or Instagram Page
11. Chairs with fully customizable plants from La Silla Poeta
- Products: They also have cup holders in the form of minipallets.
- Location: CDMX
- Website or Instagram Page
12. Chilanga Lottery Board Game by Fundación Ayudar X Ayudar
Image: Fundación Ayudar X Ayudar
- Location: CDMX
- Website or Instagram Page
13. Teabody Querétaro handcrafted product for skin and hair care
- Product: Made with edible grade ingredients.
- Location: Querétaro with shipments to the entire republic
- Website or Instagram Page
14. Black clay crafts from MexSilver
- Location: Mexico with home deliveries.
- Website or Facebook Page
15. Sweet Comet Pastry
- Location: Mexico
- Website or Instagram Page
- Promotion: By season bring a box with cookies for a gift. It includes an amigurumi and a hand-painted wooden ornament.