15 Small Businesses to Support This Holiday Season

The end of the year parties are coming! Let's support Mexican businesses by consuming local by buying our gifts from these entrepreneurs.
Image credit: BakeLab

Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In March I remembered a Chinese curse that says "May you live in interesting times" and certainly, 2020 has been a terribly interesting year. However, it seems curious to me that it is a supposed wish for bad luck because entrepreneurs, in fact, want to live interesting times because we know that is when there are more opportunities. Even more so if we talk about Mexican entrepreneurs .

We know what it is to live and survive crises and, as we demonstrated in the 1985 earthquake and once again (in case there was any doubt) in the 2017 earthquake, Mexicans always give a hand to those who need it.

That is why, believing in the spirit of the community, I have decided to list the offers that many SMEs and solopreneurs are contributing to fill our end-of-year gift lists.

In this list ( which will be updated every two days until reaching 150 offers ) we will give a brief explanation of what each entrepreneur is offering and where you can find it.

Do not forget that you should review the specifications of each offer on its website as they will be subject to changes for which Entrepreneur cannot be held responsible.

1. Handmade soaps by Ely-an

 

Image: Ely-an

  • Location: Tlatelolco, CDMX
  • Website or Facebook Page
  • Promotion: Soap in the shape of little sheep of abundance, coconut soap and / or activated carbon, apple aroma with $ 35 chocolate coin.

2. Organic Coffees from Small Producers from MyCoffeeBox

Image: MyCoffeeBox

  • Location: Chiapas
  • Website or Facebook Page
  • Promotion: Know your monthly subscription of organic coffee at home, use the calculator and know which box suits you and try many organic coffees in your home.

3. Gourmet BakeLab Pancakes

Image: BakeLab

4. Scape Home Massage Digital Gift Certificate

Image: Scape

  • Location: Based in CDMX, with presence in GDL, QRO, MTY, SMA, PUE, Valle de Bravo, Toluca, Pachuca, Cuernavaca, Tepoztlan, Cancun, Playa, Tulum, Acapulco, Los Cabos.
  • Website or Facebook Page
  • Promotion: Code FF2020 gives 20% discount.

5. PromosD Christmas Chest

Image: PromosD

6. Jewelry with recycled plastic from Nila Redesign

Image: Nila Redesign

7. Jewelry with purpose with Verve

Image: VerverMx

8. Accessories made by single moms at CataRanita

Image: CataRanita

9. Sale and repair of all types of Acapulco style chairs in Acapulcool

Image: Acapulcool

10. Candles with intentions from VeLé México

Image: Velemexico

11. Chairs with fully customizable plants from La Silla Poeta

Image: The Poet Chair  

12. Chilanga Lottery Board Game by Fundación Ayudar X Ayudar

Image: Fundación Ayudar X Ayudar

13. Teabody Querétaro handcrafted product for skin and hair care

Image: Teabody Querétaro

  • Product: Made with edible grade ingredients.
  • Location: Querétaro with shipments to the entire republic
  • Website or Instagram Page

 

14. Black clay crafts from MexSilver

Image: MexSilver

15. Sweet Comet Pastry

Image: Sweet Comet

  • Location: Mexico
  • Website or Instagram Page
  • Promotion: By season bring a box with cookies for a gift. It includes an amigurumi and a hand-painted wooden ornament.

 

