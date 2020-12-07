15 Small Businesses to Support This Holiday Season

December 7, 2020 3 min read

In March I remembered a Chinese curse that says "May you live in interesting times" and certainly, 2020 has been a terribly interesting year. However, it seems curious to me that it is a supposed wish for bad luck because entrepreneurs, in fact, want to live interesting times because we know that is when there are more opportunities. Even more so if we talk about Mexican entrepreneurs .

We know what it is to live and survive crises and, as we demonstrated in the 1985 earthquake and once again (in case there was any doubt) in the 2017 earthquake, Mexicans always give a hand to those who need it.

That is why, believing in the spirit of the community, I have decided to list the offers that many SMEs and solopreneurs are contributing to fill our end-of-year gift lists.

In this list ( which will be updated every two days until reaching 150 offers ) we will give a brief explanation of what each entrepreneur is offering and where you can find it.

Do not forget that you should review the specifications of each offer on its website as they will be subject to changes for which Entrepreneur cannot be held responsible.

1. Handmade soaps by Ely-an

Location: Tlatelolco, CDMX

Tlatelolco, CDMX Website or Facebook Page

Promotion: Soap in the shape of little sheep of abundance, coconut soap and / or activated carbon, apple aroma with $ 35 chocolate coin.

2. Organic Coffees from Small Producers from MyCoffeeBox

Location: Chiapas

Chiapas Website or Facebook Page

Promotion: Know your monthly subscription of organic coffee at home, use the calculator and know which box suits you and try many organic coffees in your home.

3. Gourmet BakeLab Pancakes

Location: Deliveries in Cdmx, Toluca and Metepec

Deliveries in Cdmx, Toluca and Metepec Website or Instagram Page

4. Scape Home Massage Digital Gift Certificate

Location: Based in CDMX, with presence in GDL, QRO, MTY, SMA, PUE, Valle de Bravo, Toluca, Pachuca, Cuernavaca, Tepoztlan, Cancun, Playa, Tulum, Acapulco, Los Cabos.

Based in CDMX, with presence in GDL, QRO, MTY, SMA, PUE, Valle de Bravo, Toluca, Pachuca, Cuernavaca, Tepoztlan, Cancun, Playa, Tulum, Acapulco, Los Cabos. Website or Facebook Page

Promotion: Code FF2020 gives 20% discount.

5. PromosD Christmas Chest

Location: Benito Juárez in CDMX.

Benito Juárez in CDMX. Website or Facebook Page

Promotion: Personalized deliveries.

6. Jewelry with recycled plastic from Nila Redesign

7. Jewelry with purpose with Verve

Location: Josefa Ortiz 202, Col Santa Clara, Toluca, EdoMéx.

Josefa Ortiz 202, Col Santa Clara, Toluca, EdoMéx. Website or Facebook Page

Promotion: Send a direct message to the following WhatsApp link so that they can share the catalog of their new collection "TOCA EL CORAZÓN DE A NIÑO" .

8. Accessories made by single moms at CataRanita

9. Sale and repair of all types of Acapulco style chairs in Acapulcool

Location: Oaxaca de Juárez and has home delivery service

Website or Instagram Page

10. Candles with intentions from VeLé México

Location: Mexico City

Mexico City Website or Instagram Page

11. Chairs with fully customizable plants from La Silla Poeta

Products: They also have cup holders in the form of minipallets.

They also have cup holders in the form of minipallets. Location: CDMX

CDMX Website or Instagram Page

12. Chilanga Lottery Board Game by Fundación Ayudar X Ayudar

Location: CDMX

CDMX Website or Instagram Page

13. Teabody Querétaro handcrafted product for skin and hair care

Product: Made with edible grade ingredients.

Made with edible grade ingredients. Location: Querétaro with shipments to the entire republic

Querétaro with shipments to the entire republic Website or Instagram Page

14. Black clay crafts from MexSilver

Location: Mexico with home deliveries.

Mexico with home deliveries. Website or Facebook Page

15. Sweet Comet Pastry

