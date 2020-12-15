Gain Key Insights From Bestselling Books With This Audio and Text Summary App

December 15, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you want to truly succeed as an entrepreneur, one of the best things you can do constantly learn new things. and consuming information is good for your brain, but it's also valuable to learn from the experts who came before you and stay on top of industry trends. Not everybody is a speed reader, but everybody can get access to Instaread.

Instaread Book Summaries is the ultimate solution to getting through your booklist. This convenient app condenses entire into digestible summaries with key takeaways that you can read or listen to in just a few minutes. In 15 minutes or less on your phone or tablet, you can churn through a full book.

Instaread gives you immediate access to summaries for more than 1,000 New York Times' bestselling books and adds twenty new titles every month. Categories include business and economics, politics, social sciences, self-help, history, health and fitness, and more. Some of the top works currently trending on the platform include Getting Things Done, The 4-Hour Workweek, The Untethered Soul, and The Art of Thinking Clearly.

Not only does Instaread let you read more faster, but it also saves you money. For one price, you get access to Instaread's entire library, so you don't have to keep buying more books. That's part of the reason why Instaread has earned 4.6 stars on the App Store and rave reviews from CNET, Mashable, and The Next Web.

Take your booklist by the horns. Right now, you can get an Instaread subscription at a huge discount. Get a one-year subscription for 77 percent off $90 at just $19.99, a three-year subscription for 77 percent off $270 at $59.99, or a lifetime subscription for 55 percent off $450 at just $199.99.