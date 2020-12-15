Reading

Gain Key Insights From Bestselling Books With This Audio and Text Summary App

Read everything on your list in a fraction of the time.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Gain Key Insights From Bestselling Books With This Audio and Text Summary App
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you want to truly succeed as an entrepreneur, one of the best things you can do constantly learn new things. Reading and consuming information is good for your brain, but it's also valuable to learn from the experts who came before you and stay on top of industry trends. Not everybody is a speed reader, but everybody can get access to Instaread.

Instaread Book Summaries is the ultimate solution to getting through your booklist. This convenient app condenses entire books into digestible summaries with key takeaways that you can read or listen to in just a few minutes. In 15 minutes or less on your phone or tablet, you can churn through a full book.

Instaread gives you immediate access to summaries for more than 1,000 New York Times' bestselling books and adds twenty new titles every month. Categories include business and economics, politics, social sciences, self-help, history, health and fitness, and more. Some of the top works currently trending on the platform include Getting Things Done, The 4-Hour Workweek, The Untethered Soul, and The Art of Thinking Clearly.

Not only does Instaread let you read more faster, but it also saves you money. For one price, you get access to Instaread's entire library, so you don't have to keep buying more books. That's part of the reason why Instaread has earned 4.6 stars on the App Store and rave reviews from CNET, Mashable, and The Next Web.

Take your booklist by the horns. Right now, you can get an Instaread subscription at a huge discount. Get a one-year subscription for 77 percent off $90 at just $19.99, a three-year subscription for 77 percent off $270 at $59.99, or a lifetime subscription for 55 percent off $450 at just $199.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Reading

Read More in Less Time with This Micro Book and Audiobook Library

Reading

The 4 Best Ways Leaders Can Boost Their Reading

Reading

4 Reasons Every Entrepreneur Should Be Reading More