How to Get Started in Video Marketing in 2021

December 16, 2020 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Capturing someone's attention isn't easy. In a crowded digital world, entrepreneurs have to find any way they can to stand out from the competition and resonate with audiences. That's one reason why has become increasingly popular for businesses of all sizes. According to Cisco, video marketing is expected to make up about 82 percent of all consumer internet traffic by 2022.

For many small- and medium-size businesses, that means 2021 will have to be the year of video marketing. About 78 percent of people watch videos every week, and 55 percent watch them every single day. If you don't have quality video content, you're missing out on a massive opportunity for your business and should look into iStock. At this point, video should be central to marketing campaigns, but not just because people watch videos.

Video marketing boasts a range of significant benefits to your business. A website is 53 times more likely to hit the top page of Google search results if it includes a video. Additionally, Hubspot reports that including a video on your landing pages can increase conversion by up to 80 percent. Between SEO and conversion boosts, video can play a significant role in improving the quality of your organic traffic. Some research suggests video can actually increase organic traffic by up to 157 percent. Not only that, but video is infinitely more shareable than traditional ads or articles. Social video is shared 1,200 percent more than text and images combined, and 64 percent of consumers report buying something after watching a branded video from a company.

The question should no longer be "should we get into video marketing," it should be "how do we get into video marketing?"

