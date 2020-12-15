KFC

KFC will give away chicken strips in your orders every day until December 19

The fast food chain announced this promotion through its social networks. Unfortunately it is only available in the United States.
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Chicken for the holidays? KFC , United States, in partnership with Uber Eats will give away six free chicken strips in the purchase of 20 dollars (402 Mexican pesos approximately) or more.

In an order starting at $ 20, Americans can get six free tenders . This means that they have the possibility to buy their dinner at KFC and also have the chicken strips as an extra dish, for free , according to information from Yahoo!

This offer will only be valid from December 13 to 19, through UberEats.com or the mobile app. However, it is not yet known if it will spread to Mexico.

The company says it's "for you to enjoy the holidays." Likewise, everything indicates that it is part of the promotion of a film in which the actor and presenter Mario Lopez plays Colonel Sanders.

