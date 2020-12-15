Health

Mexico Will Participate In Clinical Trials Within Phase 3 of the HIV Vaccine

The HIV vaccine will be applied to 150 volunteers, it is the first time that phase 3 of clinical trials has been reached in a decade.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Mexico will participate with 150 volunteers for Phase 3 of what could be the vaccine against the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) that the Belgian pharmaceutical company Janssen is developing.

On December 2, it was when the news of a possible vaccine against HIV was announced that finally reached Phase 3 in clinical trials. The international project called ´Mosaico´ has begun the process of recruiting volunteers who will participate in this study, which aims to search for the effectiveness of the vaccine.

According to the EFE agency, there are eight countries that will test the effectiveness of this vaccine against the AIDS virus and Mexico is there, among the participants are the Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition "Salvador Zubirán", the Specialized Clinic Condesa Iztapalapa, the Benjamín Sepúlveda Amor Clinic in Mexico City, the Civil Hospital of Guadalajara and the Medical Care and Health Research Unit of Mérida.

Countries that will have volunteers for the vaccine

Among the countries that will participate with volunteers for the vaccine will be Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Peru, Poland, Spain and the United States. The research aims to enroll 3,800 people worldwide.

The participation of 150 Mexicans

Andrea González, director of the Center for the Prevention and Comprehensive Care of HIV / AIDS in Mexico City, who is in charge of the application of the vaccine, indicated that in her center they proposed to recruit 150 volunteers.

Taking into account the above, the study participants must undergo surveillance for a minimum of 12 months, in which they will have to attend the clinic an average of 14 times and receive a total of six injections during the entire study , according to information from the official website.

Through social networks, the process has begun to get volunteers to participate in this trial.

 

Image: @BrendaCrabtreeR

Image: @mosaicocdmx

