4 Skills You Should Have Learned in 2020 to Grow Your Business

December 17, 2020 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The world is changing rapidly. Back in 2001, most small businesses didn't even have websites. In 2011, you still had to call restaurants to make delivery orders. In 2021, many Americans won't even commute to a company office.

Due in part to the pandemic, but even more due to the evolving desires of a new generation of workers and the near-constant progress of technological innovation, work just isn't what it used to be. And demand in the workforce has changed with it. Once upon a time, you could get a business degree, get a cushy sales job, and ride that to a six-figure salary for the rest of your life.

In today's fast-paced, rapidly adapting business environment, it's important to stay ahead of the curve. That means learning new skills to keep your resume up-to-date and give you a greater opportunity to rise in your organization — or start your own. What are those skills?

1.

Yes, this is broad, but not everybody is going to become a software engineer. Technology drives business today more than ever. Think of some of the programs you use in your everyday job: G Suite, Microsoft Office, Salesforce, Slack, Omniture, Google Analytics — the list could be nearly infinite.

Learning how to work with a range of popular technologies is extremely valuable to anyone trying to grow their business. Additionally, you don't have to be a computer science major to score opportunities in low code, helping businesses engage a broader community. Make data-driven decisions with the help of The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle.

2.

Marketing has been around since the dawn of capitalism. But today, things are different. Twenty-somethings are getting rich by taking photos with products and posting them on the internet. The new age of marketing requires an intimate understanding of numerous social media platforms, digital ads, programmatic advertising, and much more.

It's complicated, but with a greater ability to connect with millions of people, it's worth investing in a marketing education like the 2021 Ultimate Digital Marketing Super Bundle.

3.

The pandemic has presented many challenges for small businesses, significantly increasing the demand for project management. Businesses need to be cost-effective and efficient.

Learning management skills — both technical and soft — can help you run projects more effectively than ever, saving your company time and money. And, it just may help save some jobs, too. Learn how to effectively solve complex business problems with the Project Management Professional Certification Training Suite.

4. Basic

Finally, learning to code should be mandatory for everybody. You don't need to know how to build complete websites from scratch, but basic coding knowledge can make you a more in-demand worker. Even copywriters have to know some HTML to write on the web.

Learning some basic web development, app development, or data analysis code can help you get much further in your career. There's a reason that elementary schoolers are taught code these days. Finally, dip your toes into coding with The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle.