Physical Fitness

Stay in Shape Through the Winter with Jillian Michaels' Fitness App

Get into great shape with this personalized exercise app.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Stay in Shape Through the Winter with Jillian Michaels' Fitness App
Image credit: EM Digital LLC

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs, breaking a physical sweat is equally as important as breaking a mental one. Exercise has a number of scientifically backed benefits, including improving your focus and memory. Plus, it just makes you feel better.

If you're not sure how you're going to keep up a positive exercise regimen during a long, socially isolated winter, look no further than Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App.

Jillian Michaels is the foremost fitness expert in the world and a renowned life coach, and her app lives up to the hype. With 4.7 stars on the App Store, 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store, and top reviews from media outlets like PC Mag, this app can get you shredded.

Michaels has committed herself to helping people be the best versions of themselves for decades, and this award-winning app puts Jillian's secrets in your pocket. The personalized programming has an advanced dynamic workout system featuring more than 800 exercises shot in HD video and an Advanced Meal Planner System (AMP) to help you improve your nutrition, as well.

You tell the app what equipment you have available at home and then you can choose basic, intermediate, or advanced levels in a variety of workouts, from general HIIT to targeted routines like low-impact, yoga, functional training, kickboxing, and running. Want to focus on a specific goal, like upper body strength? There's a program for that and other areas as well. You'll also get access to prenatal routines, 7-minute workouts, Jillian's exercise DVD catalog, and mindfulness practices. Commit to 30 days, 6 weeks, 3 months, or an entire year with the premium programs offered in this feature-packed app.

Looking for a quick-start standalone workout? Create a custom 10- to 45-minute routine for the day with the workout generator that lets you pick the intensity and the type of workout, from cardio-focused to an abs burner or even stretching and foam rolling.

Plus, the app allows you to swap out or ban exercises that are too difficult or target an injured area. You can also adjust the transition time between movements if you need more recovery or equipment swapping time. Workouts are available in both video and audio-only formats so you can do them anywhere.

Get a holistic approach to fitness from one of the world's leading experts. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App for 66 percent off $449 at just $149.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Physical Fitness

Get Into Better Shape in 2021 With This AI-Enhanced Fitness Program

Physical Fitness

The Trends Shaping the Future of the Personal Fitness Training Industry

Physical Fitness

Workout Through the Winter with This Ingenious HIIT Training Machine