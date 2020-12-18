Stay in Shape Through the Winter with Jillian Michaels' Fitness App

December 18, 2020 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs, breaking a physical sweat is equally as important as breaking a mental one. Exercise has a number of scientifically backed benefits, including improving your focus and memory. Plus, it just makes you feel better.

If you're not sure how you're going to keep up a positive exercise regimen during a long, socially isolated winter, look no further than Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App.

Jillian Michaels is the foremost fitness expert in the world and a renowned life coach, and her app lives up to the hype. With 4.7 stars on the App Store, 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store, and top reviews from media outlets like PC Mag, this app can get you shredded.

Michaels has committed herself to helping people be the best versions of themselves for decades, and this award-winning app puts Jillian's secrets in your pocket. The personalized programming has an advanced dynamic system featuring more than 800 exercises shot in HD video and an Advanced Meal Planner System (AMP) to help you improve your nutrition, as well.

You tell the app what equipment you have available at home and then you can choose basic, intermediate, or advanced levels in a variety of workouts, from general HIIT to targeted routines like low-impact, yoga, functional training, kickboxing, and running. Want to focus on a specific goal, like upper body strength? There's a program for that and other areas as well. You'll also get access to prenatal routines, 7-minute workouts, Jillian's exercise DVD catalog, and mindfulness practices. Commit to 30 days, 6 weeks, 3 months, or an entire year with the premium programs offered in this feature-packed app.

Looking for a quick-start standalone workout? Create a custom 10- to 45-minute routine for the day with the workout generator that lets you pick the intensity and the type of workout, from cardio-focused to an abs burner or even stretching and foam rolling.

Plus, the app allows you to swap out or ban exercises that are too difficult or target an injured area. You can also adjust the transition time between movements if you need more recovery or equipment swapping time. Workouts are available in both video and audio-only formats so you can do them anywhere.

Get a holistic approach to fitness from one of the world's leading experts. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App for 66 percent off $449 at just $149.99.