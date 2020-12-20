Personal Finance

This Six-Course Training Bundle Can Help You Take Control of Your Personal Finances

How to take control of your wealth.
This Six-Course Training Bundle Can Help You Take Control of Your Personal Finances
Image credit: Leon Dewiwje

Money management is an underrated skill for anybody, but especially entrepreneurs. Some of the world's wealthiest individuals are also some of the most spendthrifty. They didn't get rich by dropping cash on every golden goose they saw. For business owners, one of the greatest skills you can learn is to simply manage your money more effectively. In The 2021 Master Your Finances Bundle, you'll learn how to get on financial track.

This bundle includes six courses on personal finance for all levels. Starting with a beginner's guide, you'll explore every aspect of personal finance, learning how to begin saving thousands of dollars every year by cutting out certain expenses. You'll get Excel templates and negotiation tools and discover a 30-day schedule to gain complete control of your finances. With actionable strategies, you'll rebuild your habits to start growing your wealth rather than spending it.

In other courses, you'll learn how to build a sustainable asset portfolio to give your money a boost and start getting on the path to financial freedom. You'll explore a formula for wealth, learn how to plan your expenses each month, and examine investment opportunities in the stock market and real estate. Additionally, you'll learn the basics of buying a car so you aren't spending too much and even discover how to start a side hustle to earn some extra income. Finally, there's a course dedicated to building your credit score and getting out of debt.

Wealthy people are masters of personal finance. Start taking control of your financial freedom with The 2021 Master Your Finances Bundle, now on sale for just $19.99.

