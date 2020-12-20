Master Project Management Skills to Help Your Business Thrive

December 20, 2020 2 min read

As small businesses continue to struggle through the pandemic, it's important to cut costs, improve customer retention, and run your business efficiently. For many people, that means investing in project management training. While general project management training is valuable, you may need a more specific focus for your business. That's where comes in.

Lean Six Sigma is a decades-old project management methodology designed to slash costs and boost profits using the Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, Control (DMAIC) model. Companies like Boeing, Amazon, Ford, and many more utilize Lean Six Sigma to run their gigantic organizations effectively. In The 2021 Complete Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle, you'll become a Lean Six Sigma master.

This enormous bundle includes 15 courses on Lean, Six Sigma, and Lean Six Sigma, with 45 hours of training. All of the courses are taught by Advanced Innovation Group Pro Excellence (AIGPE), an organization with more than 3,000 hours of training experience and 200 Lean Six Sigma projects in several industries across the world.

You'll go through the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, White Belt, and Black Belt tracks to learn everything you need to pass each of the certification exams on your first attempt. You'll also delve more specifically into Six Sigma and Minitab, one of the top project management tools in the world. You'll explore graphical and statistical techniques, problem-solving, and much more as you study to ace each practical exam and get on track to running your business better than ever.

Learn the project management skills employed by the Fortune 500. Right now, The 2021 Complete Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle is just $31.99.