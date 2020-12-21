The Top Programming Languages Entrepreneurs Should Know in 2021

December 21, 2020 2 min read

Entrepreneurs have to juggle a lot of responsibilities, which often requires many skill-sets. As such, it's important for entrepreneurs to invest in their professional development. One of the most important skills for modern business? .

You don't have to have a computer science degree to be a coder. There are plenty of resources online, including The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle, to teach you how to code. For entrepreneurs, there are a few specific languages that are especially worth knowing, each of which is included in this 27-course bundle.

Python

Python is considered one of the best programming languages to use for non-technical founders to code their own apps. Python is user-friendly and straightforward, making it much easier to understand logically than other languages. It's also highly scalable and ideal for creating prototypes, something that's vital for founders trying to get a product up and running quickly.

JavaScript

JavaScript makes up the backbone of the Internet. The majority of websites use JavaScript in some capacity, making it a core language for any Internet entrepreneur to know. When you can code in JavaScript, you can manage a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to building out your website.

Ruby

Ruby is the programming language that powers the Ruby on Rails framework. This framework is particularly popular with startups because it's extremely efficient and relatively easy to learn. Because it offers peak code reusability and fast development, it's very valuable for entrepreneurs working in disruptive industries.

