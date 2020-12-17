Ready for Anything

Arugula To Go: Sweetgreen Will Open Its First Drive-Thru Next Year

The healthy-food chain hopes to appeal to the suburban crowd.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Arugula To Go: Sweetgreen Will Open Its First Drive-Thru Next Year
Image credit: Sweetgreen

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
home
2 min read

The first-ever Sweetgreen drive-thru restaurant will open early next year in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

The chain, known for its warm grain bowls and $12 salads, announced that the pilot restaurant will be supported by "tech-enabled ordering and innovative design." There will be a standard drive-thru lane, a drive-in area where you can order in your car (like Sonic), and a dedicated lane for in-app ordering.

Sweetgreen's decision is part of an overall trend of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) adapting to the Covid and post-Covid world. With so many offices closed and less in-store dining available, QSRs need new ways to entice the lunch crowd to eat at their stores. 

Sweetgreen also wants to appeal to the suburban crowd. The chain, which launched in Washington, D.C. in 2007, started as an urban lunch hub for millennials looking for a little healthy and convenient grub. But now it's expanding to the burbs, where people drive cars — not scooters — to get around. And suburbanites just love their drive-ins. Drive-thru orders grew by 24 percent across the restaurant industry in October, according to The NPD Group.

Related: Sweetgreen Success: From Dorm Room Startup to Fast-Casual Salad Empire

Disappearing salads

Sweetgreen is also hoping to cash in on another QSR trend — the disappearing salad. During the pandemic, restaurants such as McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Subway had to cut down their menu items to make service smooth. The first casualty has been items like salads, which can slow down the kitchen. Enter Sweetgreen, which makes fast salads an assembly line science. 

The drive-thru model shouldn't be much of a stretch for Sweetgreen customers. They already make 50 percent of their orders through the app. Instead of driving up and asking for fries and a shake, they'll ask for a pesto sweet potatoes and a hibiscus iced tea

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fast Casual Restaurants

Why Fresh Fruits and Veggies Means Healthy Profits for Fast Food

Fast Casual Restaurants

Gluten-Free, Organic or GMO-Free: What Matters Most to Fast-Casual Customers?

Franchises

Greg Flynn Owns 1,245 Restaurants and Makes $2 Billion A Year. Here's How He Did It.