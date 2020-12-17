Ten US states accuse Google of monopoly

December 17, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

According to information compiled by the New York Times, ten state prosecutors accused the company of illegally abusing its monopoly on technology in its ad offering.

According to a statement from the Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, who leads the group, affirms that the technology company entered into an illegal agreement with Facebook to avoid competition, maintaining "anti-competitive conduct, exclusionary practices and misleading misrepresentations in relation to his role in the online display advertising industry ”.

"Google is a monopoly of a trillion dollars abusing cheekily its monopoly power, even to induce senior executives of Facebook to accept and contractual Wiring plan that undermines the heart of the competitive process , " expressed in the statement Paxton.

Also, according to the complaint, the search engine "has carried out false and deceptive acts when selling, buying and auctioning ads for online views," reducing content monetization for publishers and increasing the cost of advertising.

The Texas attorney general compared the tech company's actions to baseball, "If the free market was a game, Google positioned itself as the pitcher, batter and umpire," he said in a Twitter video.

Image: @TXAG via Twitter

Along with the prosecutor, the complaint is signed by the attorneys of Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North and South Dakota and Utah.

On the other hand, Google considers the accusations of the prosecutors "unfounded", just as surely that "the prices of digital ads have fallen during the last decade." For its part, Facebook, so far has not wanted to comment on these accusations.

According to eMarketer, Google and Facebook currently control half of the global online advertising market.